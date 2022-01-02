5 strict rules that actors must follow

Being a Nickelodeon actor can sound like a lot of fun. But in the end, it’s a job! There are some rules that the actors in your favorite Nickelodeon movies and shows must obey. Here are five of the strictest.

As a children’s television network, all the stars at Nickelodeon must maintain a clean image. As such, tattoos and body piercings are unfavorable. Additionally, Nickelodeon stars should avoid the arrests and scandals these stars often struggle with as they grow into adulthood.

Not only do Nickelodeon stars need to have a crisp image, they often need to maintain that image as they get older. LikeSam & Catstar Jennette McCurdy, some actors say they don’t want to be models.

Reddit. “Of course, I made a few mistakes, but even if I hadn’t, people would have found some invisible. This world is apparently the one that enjoys judgment and negativity the most, despite all the hearts and smiley emoticons. “

Nickelodeon stars have no control over their physical appearance or what happens to their roles

Actors in Nickelodeon shows and movies must have a certain appearance, which means they cannot make major changes to their physical appearance while working with the network. Such changes include dyeing their hair or cutting it while they are working on a project.

Nickelodeon actors are also expected to maintain some weight during their time working on a role. Sometimes this leads to eating disorders, as it did with McCurdy.

I wrote this piece for @HuffPost – “My life of red carpets, hit TV shows … and losing a tooth to a purge!” – about my long-standing struggle with eating disorders: https://t.co/OYBOdRU0HO – Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy) March 8, 2019

“I quickly learned that staying physically small for my age meant I had a better chance of securing more roles.”, she wrote for the Huffington Post. When McCurdy landed a role iniCarly, the stress of work put more pressure on his eating disorder. Today, McCurdy says she can “luckily … open up about [her] untitled messy food [the] play “I threw up three minutes before I wrote this.” “

Additionally, actors have no say in how a character looks on Nickelodeon shows or movies. Directors usually have an idea of ​​how they want the character to appear, from their hair to the choice of makeup and outfit. Actors usually don’t have a say in where their role goes or what happens to their character.

Nickelodeon shows must be actor’s priority

Like most child actors, Nickelodeon stars have to put their personal lives aside while working on a show or movie. This includes their schooling, which is often done on set between takes. Sometimes there is even a lack of time to study which can delay them academically and prevent them from graduating on time.

Social media posts should be flawless

Nickelodeon stars have to follow strict rules about what they can and cannot post on their social media pages. This comes down to rule number one of maintaining a positive public image.

Additionally, Nickelodeon actors are not allowed to swear in their posts in order to maintain a positive public image. In addition, they should not share suggestive photos. Their messages should always be positive and family-friendly, regardless of their feelings.

Nickelodeon cast can’t reveal details of the show or movie they’re working on

Like any movie or TV show, Nickelodeon wants its cast to keep details and plot points under wraps. If they reveal information they are not supposed to reveal, actors could face legal problems. The same goes for interviews Nickelodeon wants its actors to remain low key and not reveal information.

How to get help: In the United States, call National Association of Eating Disorders helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

