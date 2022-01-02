ARMY showers of love on Kim Taehyung’s birthday, Betty White dies aged 99+





It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to relax. It’s also the first day of a brand new year. And we have what you need to make it memorable with our Hollywood feature. It’s time to look back on the past week and get to know Hollywood journalists. From ARMYs pouring out love on Kim Taehyung’s birthday to Betty White’s death to Kim Kardashian’s cryptic post that garnered attention, here’s what happened in Hollywood last week. Sit back and enjoy. Also Read – Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS RM’s Love Life, Kim Kardashian’s CRYPTIC Post and More Betty White has died aged 99

Betty White is no more. She died at the age of 99. She was ready to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17th. She has produced memorable and original characters over more than 50 years. Also Read – K-pop Group BTS Announces Official Merchandise Designed By Septet; Excited ARMY says it will sell in 10 seconds read tweets ARMY rains love on Kim Taehyung’s birthday

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V recently turned 26. Millions of fans around the world have joined in wishing the singer on his birthday. ARMY from countries like Egypt, Ukraine, Dubai and others made this day special for him. Also Read – BTS: J-Hope Donates 100 Million won for Underprivileged Children at Indoor New Years Parties Kim Kardashian’s cryptic post grabs attention

Kim Kardashian recently posted a cryptic post making fans wonder what she was referring to. She shared a few photos and her caption read, “The universe may give you all the signs you need, but you see what you want to see when you’re ready to see it.” Dwayne Johnson opens up on return in Fast & Furious

In a recent interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson said he will not be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. He even called Vin Diesel a manipulator and that he didn’t like that Vin raised his children in the post and the death of Paul Walkers. Chris Hemsworth tells about a snow bath Chris Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to share a photo of him taking a snow bath. Ice baths are old news. Everything revolves around the snow baths in 2022, we read in his legend. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

