Entertainment
Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration: Family entertainment, virtual and live, to end the Christmas season | Vermont Arts
Next weekend time changes from Friday to Saturday in a whole new year.
On Saturday January 8, Cabot Arts will present its Cabot Village 12th Night Celebration, a day-long festival featuring a range of performing arts and activities for all ages, symbolic of the coming New Year and of the death of the old year, and the arrival of longer days.
The festival two years ago, before the pandemic, exceeded our expectations, said Dana Robinson, executive director of Cabot Arts.
The theme was an interdisciplinary art format for all ages, he said recently by phone, referring to the ancient ritual of celebrating the 12th night. Like the Mummies Game, for example, is a very old play with ancient pagan and Christian roots.
However, after more than eight months of planning, due to the rise of the omicron variant, Cabot Arts made the difficult decision to migrate all of our indoor in-person performances to a virtual platform, Robinson said.
It will most likely be Facebook live. One of the perks is that our outdoor activities will continue, including music from the Brass Balagan, a Burlington Brass Band (who also) leads our paper lantern parade around the Common Village at sunset.
The eight acts that make up the festival range from storytelling, drama, puppetry and comedy to classical music and English Morris dancing. And virtual festival highlights include storytelling by Simon Brooks, Sandglass Theaters puppets and comedies, Cabot Community Theaters Mummers Play, a paper lantern contest with prizes, and the Wassail Community Sing.
The Wassail had a connection to the old English celebration, very symbolic of the new year and the coming of light and longer days, Robinson said.
There are a lot of rituals attached, Robinson explained of the construction of the festival. I wanted to mix old traditions with our diverse population with just fun, family-friendly activities for all ages.
We created the model two years ago, he added. This year is in a way a repetition of that model and its expansion, as well as a maturation and development of it.
When Robinson was looking for artists to participate he had in mind a storyteller Simon Brooks is a wonderful British storyteller, with an old-fashioned style and a lot of knowledge of traditional stories a puppet troupe Sandglass Theater is a venerable theater in Vermont that could delight the public and a classic program in the afternoon, followed by the parade of lanterns at sunset around the town of the village.
It’s a place for all ages, he said.
The afternoon program features three different performances: Mummers Play, storyteller Simon Brooks and Sandglass Theater with live performances online on the Cabot Arts Facebook platform. Despite the issue of having to move events in person to a virtual platform, the outdoor programs will run as planned with afternoon activities from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Cabot Village Common, including the marching band, parade, ice skating, wagon rides, cocoa, and paper lantern parade at sunset.
Robinson concluded: It’s a nice place for people who come to Cabot in the afternoon.
Sources
2/ https://www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/cabot-village-12th-night-celebration-family-entertainment-virtual-and-live-to-end-the-christmas-season/article_92dcaf70-0202-58b1-96d8-96c01c9da885.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]