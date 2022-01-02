Ranjish Hi Sahi: New Voot Select Series Will Give A Spectacular Twist Of Seventies Bollywood

As the year 2021 draws to a close, director Mahesh Bhatt has released the first teaser of the new web series for VootSelect named Ranjish Hi Sahi. It looks like this series is a Mahesh Bhatt stamp all over the place. The story of the series basically revolves around the love story which deals with infidelity and the movies, themes, which the director has also dealt with the previous projects.

In this series we will see Tahir Raj Bhasin who will play the role of a filmmaker who married the character of Amrita Puris, but also get involved with the character of Paul. It portrays the plot against the backdrop of Bollywood’s golden age of the 1970s with music so fantastic that the series will reveal the life of struggling director Shankar, diva Aamna and Shankar’s wife Anju. .

After some it turns into a complicated love triangle where the rookie maverick director finds a soul mate in yesteryear Bollywood actress A list and leaves his wife stunned and he’s torn between the two worlds. We must now wait to see whether or not Shankar will know how to entangle the thread of emotions and upheavals.

Ranjish Hi Sahi: actors

This series will star Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri. It is created by Mahesh Bhatt and the writing and directing credit goes to Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

Ranjish Hi Sahi: release date

The release date for the series has yet to be confirmed. It will only be released on VootSelect.

Here is the trailer:

Many thanks for the The source.

Read Human: Crime Drama Series Teaser Released

– Advertising –