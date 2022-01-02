Zendaya says actors have to do 2 things “to grow up”





Despite her young age, Zendaya has accomplished a lot. After her stint on the Disney Channel, the multi-talented designer took her career to new heights. In 2020, the The actor became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series. On top of that, she was also only the second black woman to win in this category. But how did Zendaya manage to accomplish so much? Between playing, producing, modeling, singing and being a fashion icon, she has more than proven herself as a powerful designer. Over the years, she has expressed that she has found it helpful to trust her own instincts. Rather than going with the status quo, she does what she wants even if it doesn’t make sense to others. Zendaya | Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Zendaya speaks candidly about what it takes to be a great actor Throughout her journey, Zendaya has also learned the importance of being vulnerable and taking risks. In a recent conversation with Interview magazine, the “Rewrite the Stars” frontman was outspoken about what it takes to be great. According to the actor, without two important things greatness is impossible to achieve. RELATED: Zendaya Explains How People Misunderstood Euphoria “I think something a lot of actors have, what you learn is you can’t be afraid to look stupid, you can’t be afraid to mess it up, you can’t have afraid of nothing, ”Zendaya explained. “I try to apply this to other parts of my life because I’m always afraid to do things for fear of not being great. But the only way to become great is to be brave and to try. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor struggled when she started waking up to ‘Euphoria’ Of course, being fearless is easier said than done. Zendaya herself even struggled to be totally fearless with her emotions during the first season of Euphoria. Obviously, she eventually found her niche, but it was certainly a challenge for her at first. In an interview with GQ, Sam Levinson (COM)euphoria writer, director and creator) reflected on his debut with Zendaya. RELATED: Zendaya Was Nocturnal After Completing Euphoria Season 1 If I’m gonna be 100% honest when we started working together onEuphoria,the thing she struggled with the most was giving herself permission to be emotionally vulnerable in a scene, Levinson revealed of Zendaya. “I don’t blame her for it. When you reach the level that she is at in her career, you must simultaneously be thick-skinned as an individual while being emotionally open as an actor. He’s a real *** mindf, and I don’t envy him. Zendaya was able to overcome her difficulties and give amazing performances Eventually Zendaya found her rhythm and was able to give fantastic performances as Rue. Obviously, the actor doesn’t let fear hold him back. And since she plans to perform in the future, it’s clear that she’s up to trying things out. Hopefully other actors who admire him can follow his advice in stride. Either way, we’re sure fans can’t wait to see where her fearlessness takes her next. RELATED: Zendaya Has Been Breaking Major Hearing Rule For Years

