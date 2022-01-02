Bollywood movies with strong female characters to watch: from Queen to Neerja to Raazi Here are some Bollywood movies that feature strong female characters: Checkout





Not all Bollywood movies have song and dance scenes, treat female stars like models, or use item numbers to increase box office revenue. There are a few Bollywood movies with female lead roles and gripping storylines. These films have the ability to affect and leave an imprint on our minds. We now have movies that show many types of women including those who are ambitious, adventurous, fashionista, powerful, daring, hilarious, serious, sarcastic, emotional and more. 1. Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi The epic period play depicts Rani Laxmibai’s role as the first woman in history to wage war against the British and start the first battle for independence. He follows her from her childhood in Bithoor until her coronation as Queen of Jhansi and her transformation into a Warrior Queen. 2. Raazi “Raazi,” directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on a real-life incident involving a girl who is sent to Pakistan to gather intelligence as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate. During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, a Kashmiri girl married a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan. 3. Neerja Sonam Kapoor stars as the main character, a flight attendant, in this biographical thriller based on a true story. When she boards the Pan Am 73 on her way to work on a typical day, the plane is hijacked in Karachi by a Libyan-backed terrorist organization. Neerja thwarts the hijackers’ plan, saving 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board. Neerja Bhanot received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously, making her the youngest person to receive it. 4. Lipstick under my burka ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, located in a small hamlet in India, chronicles the journey of four women in search of a little freedom. A burka-clad student who hopes to be a pop singer, a young beautician, a housewife and a 55-year-old widow are the four women. These four women are in search of happiness and independence. 5. Queen Kangana Ranaut (Rani) stars in the Indian comedy-drama Queen (2014). Rani is a shy Punjabi based in New Delhi. Her fiance calls off their wedding a day before the ceremony, citing a lifestyle issue and explaining why she is not his match. She goes on a honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam to regain control of the situation. Rani gains confidence and undergoes a dramatic makeover during the tour. 6. English Vinglish The dramatic comedy depicts the life of Shashi Godbole, played by Sridevi, a housewife who operates a “laddoo” business in her home. Her husband and daughter take her for granted and laugh at her inability to communicate in English. Her niece enrolled her in a secret English class to help her learn the language. She finishes the course with honors, as well as her husband and daughter’s perception of her shift. 7. No one killed Jessica Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan star in the biographical thriller based on the murder case of Jessica Lal. The main ladies perform well in the movie. The film shows how a reporter (played by Rani) teams up with the sister of a deceased model (played by Vidya) for the same purpose of doing justice to the case. Also Read: From Bhumi Pednekars Sonchiriya To Radhika Aptes Shor In The City: 5 Underrated Bollywood Movies You Must Watch

