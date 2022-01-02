Why best actor Jung Woo-sung chose to star Gong Yoo in the Silent Sea

A perilous journey is never meant to be comfortable, just like the one taken by Captain Han Yun-jae (Gong Yoo), astrobiologist Song Ji-an (Bae Doona) and a team of science series experts- South Korean fiction in eight episodes from Netflix. The silent sea.

In 2075, Yun-jae and Ji-an are tasked with recovering an unknown sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon. There is a problem, but it is a mission shrouded in mystery and secrecy.

It’s the same story, albeit in a short film format, that shocked actor-producer Jung Woo-sung after seeing director Choi Hang-yongs filming at a festival in 2014. Woo-sung a then fondled the idea of ​​expanding his story with the help of screenwriter Park Eun-kyo (Mother).

But why didn’t Woo-sung play it instead? After all, the dashing 48-year-old actor-producer isn’t one of K-Dramas’ most enduring superstars for nothing, whose past projects have included top-tier titles that have associated him with formidable great ladies. like Jun Ji-hyun aka Gianna Jun (Daisy), Son Ye-jin (A Moment to Remember) and former squeeze Zhang Ziyi (Musa aka The Warrior).

Even Yoo admitted that part of the reason he ended his five-year hiatus as an actor in a drama series was Woo-sung himself.

Woo-sung is like the fame of celebrities, noted Yoo, 41. I wanted to be like him. I didn’t know him well before The Silent Sea, but now he’s like a brother to me. Because he is also an actor, he knew how to put us at ease on the set.

You know, acting or touring can be tiring, but because we had such a perfect executive producer, Woo-sung’s presence was a huge morale booster for all of us. For any actor my age, especially for men, he’s an idol. Woo-sung considered playing on the show.

As an actor, you want to be a part of something like that onscreen, Woo-sung shared in a press conference before speaking to him more closely in a panel interview. In fact, about seven years ago, I explored versions of the story where I was the main protagonist. But all of these ideas were necessary steps that needed to be taken in order to visualize the finished version that we see today.

But I’m going to tell you now that I could never have played the role of Captain Han as Gong Yoo captured the character. And I really believe that the role belonged to Yoo from the start.

Our Q&A with Woo-sung:

What are the main themes covered in the series that would make The Silent Sea relevant to viewers today?

The series doesn’t just focus on one theme. For example, in the near future, due to climate change, the earth may become desolate and deplete its resources. We may have to take a trip to overcome this lack of resources. The Silent Sea also shows what could happen if we take everything for granted and that’s a strong message the series wants to convey.

What was it like working with your excellent cast?

Bae Doona is the kind of actor who lives in his role. She stayed in character the entire time she was on set. It is very taxing on the mind to suppress its own emotions, but she handled it like a pro. Gong Yoo, on the other hand, played a big role in bringing everyone together as a team. He has shown leadership, not only in his character, but also on set. He’s an actor who knows exactly when and how much his character needs to stand out at any given time.

For his part, Lee Joon took a lot of responsibility in his role and kept it straightforward and simple. Kim Sun-young, whom I got to know while working on another film, is an actor with unique charms. Lee Mu-saeng carefully reflects on his performance and revises it to approximate the character in the script. Lee Sung-wook is a good actor with a lot of energy and wit. He can improvise lines as if they were in the script and deliver them with weight.

Here’s the trick: Even a dynamite throw with a lot of star power has to be in harmony in order to synergize. In that sense, the cast of The Silent Sea had a great vibe that shows on screen. I found the time spent watching them in action very valuable.

How is your challenge to act different from the challenge to produce?

When you’re an actor, you just have to concentrate on your role and put the character aside when the camera stops rolling. But if you are an executive producer, you have to oversee the whole process from the very beginning to release, so the responsibility falls on you quite heavily. So the satisfaction you get from it is also very different.

You produced and starred in Remember You five years ago. Could you talk about the obstacles associated with wearing multiple hats in a given production?

The advantage of being just the producer is that I can really see the whole thing and focus on every facet of the production. But if I work as both an actor and a producer, as I did with Remember You, sometimes I’m too immersed in my role that I lose sight of the big picture.

So, I don’t know if I could say that playing a role is easier than doing both. But I definitely think it’s through my experiences with Remember You that I was able to do a better job as executive producer of The Silent Sea.

What did you find most difficult about producing South Korea’s first sci-fi space series?

Everything was a challenge! And doing every move was like starting from level zero, and it had to be done through trial and error. But even though it was really tough, I also thought it was a fun challenge to take on, otherwise I would look more tired now (laughs).

And because the film was the first of its kind in Korea, it actually gave me some freedom to take risks and make bold decisions. INQ

