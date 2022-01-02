The Godfather with Ryan ONeal? 5 things you didn’t know about Hollywood’s greatest movie





Author Mark Seal, who spent 26 years in Dallas, has written a new book about the making of one of Hollywood’s greatest films. The Godfather. We learned so much about the making of this 1972 film, some of which may surprise you. So here are what we consider to be the five most fascinating facts about how to make The Godfather that we didn’t know, until we read the book and interview the author, who once wrote for The morning news from Dallas. Here is the cover of the new book “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli: The Epic Story of the Making of The Godfather”, written by Mark Seal, who spent 20 years of his career in Dallas. (Books Gallery / Simon & Schuster) Here is our list of the Fab Five Facts on The Godfather: 1. The title of the book, Leave the gun, take the cannoli, is based on what? It’s a line in the movie. The crime family, led by the Godfather, played by Marlon Brando, sends two hitmen to finish off an opponent. After the dastardly deed is done, one hitman barks instructions at the other on what to leave in the bloodstained car and what to take: Leave the gun, take the cannoli that’s tucked away in a beautiful gift box. 2. Where did Seals’ first interview with Paramount executive Robert Evans take place? In bed. Evans invited the author to bed, and why? Because a fire had destroyed the projection room of his house years earlier. So they watched the movie from Evans’ bed. 3. Who are the two actors selected for the roles played by Brando and Al Pacino? Ernest Borgnine, who had appeared in a 1960s sitcom titled Marine McHales, was considered for the role of Don Vito Corleone, for which Brando won an Oscar. Studio executives estimated Brando, according to Seal, to be a has-been at 47. Brando had won the Oscar for best actor in the 1955 film, At the water’s edge. A year later, Borgnine won the award for best actor for the film, Marty. Evans also pitched the idea of ​​having Ryan ONeal, who had starred in the 1970 hit, Love story, plays the role of Michael Corleone, for which Pacino was nominated for an Oscar. This is the “succession scene” from the 1972 film, “The Godfather”. Author Mark Seal has written a new book on making “The Godfather” movies. (Paramount Pictures / Photofest) 4. The Italian-American Civil Rights League was concerned about the representation of Italian-Americans in The Godfather. What word was omitted from the script that allowed the filmmakers to come to an agreement with the group? That one word is Mafia, which is never mentioned in any of the three Godfather movies. 5. How many Oscars do they have The Godfather to earn? Nominated for 11, it won three: for Best Picture, Best Actor (Brando) and Best Adapted Screenplay (which was co-written by author Mario Puzo, whose book, The Godfather, the film has been adapted; and Francis Ford Coppola, who directed The Godfather). This is a famous cartoon that appeared in “The Saturday Review” magazine, about the classic 1972 film, “The Godfather”. (Claudia Porges Beyer and Vivette Porges Collection)

