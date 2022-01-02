Cobra Kai Recap, Season 4, Episode 7: Minefields

Cobra Kai Minefields Season 4

4 stars



For all the balls the show has in the air right now, one of the Cobra Kais most important relationships, if not its unique more important, it is the bond between Johnny and Miguel. While they’ve gotten along well this season, there’s something about their dynamic that feels fragile. During his time at the combined dojo, Miguel really connected with Daniel, and it posed a threat to Johnny. With Johnny parting ways with Miyagi-Do and refusing to listen to Miguel’s protests, I expected the tension between them to escalate. Now isn’t the best time for Johnny to tell Miguel he’s dating his mom.

But Minefields is a nice, necessary summary of Johnny and Miguel’s relationship so far, purifying the air by putting everything out in the open. Before Johnny and Carmen can even tell him, Miguel uncovers the truth early on by finding the Johnnys blindfold. in her mom’s room. And when they sit him down to explain, he seems really understanding. Sure, he feels a little uncomfortable, but he just wants them to be happy.

Of course, this could never last. Miguel’s support of the relationship hinged on everything staying the same, but quickly Johnny makes things weird. He excuses Miguel from Eagle Fangs’ last brutal lesson on dirty tricks. It even ruffles children’s hair. The special treatment earns Miguel the wrath of the other kids, and when Johnny mumbles through a forced daddy moment that night, Miguel cracks up. Everything has changed, he says. It’s weird in class; it’s weird here. I moved on. It’s hard not to see what he means.

The next day, Johnny pulls Miguel out of school for an honest conversation. He admits he just doesn’t know exactly how to do this new parent thing. When Johnny’s dad left while still in kindergarten, he only missed his new stepfather. And Johnny never tried to find it and get it shut down because finding out why he left would be terrifying, even now. Instead, he projected throughout his baggage the lack of male role models, the trauma of trusting a sensei, and only receiving abuse in return on his own son.

The episode’s emotional climax then comes when Miguel recognizes that some things will inevitably change between them since Johnnys is dating his mother. It feels a little weird to say it out loud, but I don’t know, there are also a lot of things that I want to stay the same, he says. Like you’re my sensei. Yeah? Johnny said, his relief palpable. Yeah! Miguel said with a tearful laugh. I might have torn myself up a bit.

While Johnny has a great week hooking up with the students, Daniels struggles with his most recent. When he finds a Cobra Kai gi Anthony brought home, he decides it’s time to train him himself, believing the lie that he belonged to a child who bullies Anthony. The truth, of course, is that Anthony is the bully, although he continues to torment Kenny out of peer pressure and jealousy more than out of true meanness.

As usual, Daniels’ first lesson is cleaning the cars, with the added twist that they are covered in bird poop because he forgot to cover them overnight. (We put on soap, we get rid of, he says.) But when Daniel comes home later in the day, he realizes that Anthony has hired someone to come and clean the cars. He angrily calls on Mr. Miyagi to make Anthony feel guilty, but the kid is bold enough to say he doesn’t. care what Mr. Miyagi would say. It’s basically sacrilege in this show, especially in this dojo, and Daniel walks away disappointed with his immature child.

Anthony ends up walking around to take a peek at Mr. Miyagis’ shrine, and he tells Daniel about his Miyagi-specific FOMO. He was too young to know well the most important mentor in Daniel’s life before his death. Daniel tells a cute anecdote about Anthony kicking Mr. Miyagi as a baby, and the two come to a mutual understanding.

Anthony seems newly inspired to start over with Kenny. But with a little Cobra Kai time under his belt, Kenny now chooses to really fight, mocking Anthony by twice calling him LaPusso. Anthony and his goonies chase Kenny through the hallways, but Kenny leads them into a dark library, then beats the two goonies. He would also have kicked Anthony’s ass if a professor hadn’t come in.

When the LaRusso parents arrive, they receive the most disturbing news they can ever get: Most of the time, Anthony has been the abuser with Kenny. It will be interesting to watch Daniel grapple with the revelation that someone in his own family might be preying on a smaller child. But the stakes seem even higher with Kenny. It’s disturbing to see him lean more and more into his aggressiveness; there was nothing funny about this beating of the library. He follows a similar trajectory to Hawk’s at the start of the series, and that’s thanks to instructions from Kreese and Silvers.

Cobra Kai’s two sensei have their own power struggles. Kreese designs a small classroom competition: they will pit students against each other and bet on them, with a six-pack as the prize. In the end, Silver wins when his last choice, Kenny, punches Robby in the ass, faking an injury for Robby to drop his guard. The lesson is that what your opponent thinks is the key. But Silver doesn’t have the last laugh of the episode; When Kreese comes to hold his end of the bargain, he conjures up Vietnam and threateningly reminds Silver that It is boss, that Silver probably wouldn’t even be alive without him.

Silvers’ last lesson at Cobra Kai was to recognize the weakness of your opponents; everyone has one, he says, even Kreese. But a weakness common to almost all of the characters in Cobra Kai is an obsession with the past and paranoia about how they are viewed. Johnny doesn’t want to be like the boring stepdad who reminded him of the dad who left; Robby doesn’t want to follow the path his father’s life has taken; Anthony doesn’t want to look like a cat; Silver doesn’t want to look like the puddle of cowardly piss from his war days. If there is any hope that Daniel and Johnny will beat Cobra Kai, it is to overcome those fears and see the present clearly, with a full understanding of what is at stake.

New student Devon Lee gets a promising first day at Eagle Fang, hitting a row of boys in the balls one by one.

At the end of the episode, Sam also introduces himself to Eagle Fang, wanting to learn both styles to defeat Tory in the tournament.

Xolo Mariduea has truly grown as an actor, and he’s more believable than ever. His performance in that final conversation with Johnny really touched me!