Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Combined Net Worth: From Luxurious Mansions to Luxury Cars





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo, who started working at a young age, are currently busy with big projects simply because of their incredible skills. The couple are currently working together at Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra as they are also set to tie the knot this year and looking at their net worth we can only say their marriage will be a big deal. But can you imagine how much their net worth rises when combined? Find. The two are currently busy promoting their upcoming individual projects and more recently the couple graced the sets for Bigg Boss Tamil, along with RRR SS Director Rajamouli. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt both belong to the filmic past, but instead of living on family money, the two actors have carved out their niche in Bollywood like a pro. According to GQ India, Ranbir’s estimated net worth is around 45 million dollars (Rs 337 crores). In addition to the big budget movies, the Tamasha actor does a lot of branding promotions which brings in a lot of money to his overall income. Being one of the best actors in Bollywood, he is said to have charged almost 5 crore per movie, which can go up a lot more if his next movies become a blockbuster. Much like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt also has her own huge net worth which is estimated to be around $ 21.7 million (Rs 158 crore). But that’s not all, the actress charges almost 2 crore for an advertisement, while more than 5 crore per film. The actress who debuted in Karan Johars Student Of The Year, generates additional income by charging up to 30-40 lakhs to appear in events. On the other hand, she owns the production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and is also the founder of the children’s clothing brand “Ed-a-mamma”. There is no doubt that the two actors are the highest paid in Bollywood, however, they never brag about any of it. Meanwhile, the Sanju actor owns expensive luxury cars, like the BMW X6 which costs around Rs 1.02 Crore, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Audi R8 and Range Rover among others – and each costs over 80 Lakhs. Apparently he even owns a luxury apartment in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Meanwhile, in 2018, the actress bought her own house in Covent Garden, as well as 2 apartments in Bandra and Juhu in Mumbai. Much like Ranbir Kapoor, actress Raazi has an excellent range of cars, like Range Rover Evoque, Audi A6 and Q5 and BMW 7. By combining all these numbers, we can clearly see that their value is almost Rs 495 Crores. On the work side, Alia Bhat will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and RRR. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the untitled Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjans project. Must read: Vicky Kaushal gets spotted at the airport just before New Year’s Eve celebrations, internet user reacts Apni Katrina Kaif Ke Liye Aya Wapas Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

