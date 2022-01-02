Robyn Brown: Ugh, even I’m sick of Kody!

Robyn Brown is widely regarded as Kody Brown’s favorite wife.

But one thing will be clear in the January 2 episode of Sister Wives:

Kody isn’t Robyn’s favorite person on the planet these days.

Not by far.

In the last few episodes of this TLC series, viewers have seen nearly every woman in Kody grow increasingly frustrated with the Patriarch … given his VERY strict COVID-19 rules and guidelines.

A few Sunday nights ago, Kody handed out a list of protocols that included disinfecting all items before entering a home; to cite just one example.

Christine, Meri and Janelle all responded to the air with extreme frustration, prompting Kody to basically tell them:

Bad luck! Follow my rules or else don’t see me!

Because these three sister brides clashed with Kody over his restrictions, Kody spent the majority of the time with Robyn.

Well, Robyn doesn’t like that very much.

Kody and I have been married for about ten and a half years. Throughout those 10 and a half years, I’ve had Kody in my house once or twice a week. Lately, this has been constant, says Robyn in a preview published by Us Weekly.

I’m sure every plural woman is like, Woo, this is how you want it. I’m like, but that’s not what I signed up for, I guess you would say. “

It doesn’t say anything very positive about Kody that Robyn – his youngest and only legal wife – is so fed up with him.

Especially when you consider one of the reasons she doesn’t want much to do with the father of her children.

“He was really unhappy” Robyn says in this clip.

“She’s a very unhappy person. It’s been a lot, and it’s been a challenge for our relationship.

Janelle, meanwhile, relates to Robyn when the two sit down on Sunday for a chat.

He stayed almost a week before [our son] Hunter is gone, she recalls in the footage, going back many years ago and adding:

I was like, Oh, my word. Like, I don’t have my freedom.

Robyn nods and later admits in a confessional that the family hasn’t been “cohesive” in a while and that it has been a “huge disappointment for me”.

These Season 16 episodes were filmed over a year ago.

They have so far focused on Kody’s reaction to the global pandemic and how it has affected his relationship with the four sister brides.

Christine is very featured, as you probably know by now, but announced in early November that she was leaving her marriage after more than two decades.

One of the main reasons for the split, according to Us Weekly, is that Kody has been completely devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years.

For his part, Kody finally admitted this week that he may have gone too far amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I don’t even know what to say about [COVID] more, Kody told a fan via a recent video from Cameo.

I think my remedy was worse than the ailment. It’s just a personal thing … I’m questioning myself, which I probably shouldn’t be doing at this point. “

Sister Wives airs on TLC at 10 / 9c Sunday evenings.