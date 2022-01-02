‘Boba Fett’ finally fixes the worst thing Star Wars stole from Dune





It’s not a secret that Star Wars borrowed extensively from Frank Herberts’ sci-fi novel Dune back when George Lucas envisioned his distant galaxy in the 1970s. 44 years later, not much has changed, but Boba Fett’s book helps improve one of the more thoughtless ways Lucas ripped off Herbert’s job. Two words: Between Raiders. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE SCI-FI FILM? Tell us now for a chance to get paid to write an article for Reverse. How Star Wars Copied Dune Everything from Spice to sandcrawlers has been ripped from the pages of Dune. And to be honest, the Force is really just the voice with more features. But there is another way Lucas copied Herbert that is particularly glaring. The Tuskens think they are locals. Everyone is just an intrusion. Lucasfilm The Tusken Raiders were clearly inspired by the Fremen in Dune. They are both desert dwellers living outside of modern society, often viewed as an enemy of the Empire. They both wear clothes that cover them from head to toe, possibly due to the harsh desert climate. And they both wear masks for similar reasons. However, while the Fremen play a key role in Dune’s plot, the Tusken Raiders essentially only exist to shoot the good guys from a distance and then run away in fear. In Dune, Herberts chose a messiah (Paul Atreides) eventually joined the Fremen and waged their jihad against the Empire. In Star Wars, Anakin Skywalker slaughters a bunch of them in a fit of rage. In Star Wars, the inhabitants of the desert are a plot. In Dune, they are the plot. But with Boba Fett’s book, the Star Wars franchise is finally putting things back together. How? ‘Or’ What Boba fett fixes a Star Wars issue Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in episode 1. Lucasfilm It actually started in The Mandalorian. In Season 2, Din Djarin teamed up with a group of Tusken Raiders to take on the Kraiyt dragon. This was the first time we’ve seen the Tuskens treated as three-dimensional characters in a live-action Star Wars story. And while it wasn’t perfect, it was a big step forward. Now in Boba Fett’s book, saw this trend continue. Through flashbacks in Episode 1, we see Fett earning the respect of the Tusken Raiders. It’s likely that this will continue throughout the series, revealing how the bounty hunter learned the ways of these people while also revealing the intricacies of their society and culture. Meanwhile, in the shows present (located after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2), Boba Fett is already meeting resistance as the new crime lord on Tattoine. He refuses to pay a mysterious mayor and is attacked by assassins soon after. Obviously, Fett needs allies in his new role. Will he turn to the Tusken Raiders for help? If the plot of Boba fett Somehow goes, we could see Dune’s story unfold in Star Wars like never before. If Fett is smart, go back to the Tusken Raiders and ask for their help. Maybe with a little bit of desert power he can take control of Tatooine without resorting to the brutal fear-based tactics you might expect from a character like Jabba the Hutt or Dunes Baron Harkonnen. It’s a new era for Star Wars and it’s long overdue. We didn’t expect Boba Fett to be the one to kick it off. Boba Fett’s book is now streaming on Disney +.

