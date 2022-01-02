Daily COVID-19 cases in India increase by 22,775 – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper

KOLKATA, INDIA, JANUARY 01

India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Saturday, according to data from the Ministry of Health, adding to the concerns of the country’s authorities over the increase in the number of cases.

Data indicates that densely populated subways, such as the national capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai and Kolkata in the east, are seeing some of the biggest increases.

In the eastern state of West Bengal, infections rose to 3,450 in the past 24 hours with at least 1,950 cases reported in the capital Kolkata. Sixteen cases of Omicron have been reported in West Bengal.

The Municipality of Kolkata has declared 17 micro-zones of containment in residential clusters where more than 5 infections have been reported. People living in the areas are not allowed to leave the area in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease.

Ajoy Chakrobarty, director of state health services, said he was holding meetings with private hospitals to ensure health facilities are prepared to deal with the growing number of cases.

India experienced a devastating second wave of COVID-19 last year when the daily average number of new cases peaked at around 400,000.

The number of cases had dropped considerably since then. For many months, the national count remained well below 10,000 cases per day.

Now authorities and medical experts fear the Omicron variant is fueling a third wave of the disease.