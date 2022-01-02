Entertainment
Daily COVID-19 cases in India increase by 22,775 – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
KOLKATA, INDIA, JANUARY 01
India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Saturday, according to data from the Ministry of Health, adding to the concerns of the country’s authorities over the increase in the number of cases.
Data indicates that densely populated subways, such as the national capital New Delhi, financial hub Mumbai and Kolkata in the east, are seeing some of the biggest increases.
In the eastern state of West Bengal, infections rose to 3,450 in the past 24 hours with at least 1,950 cases reported in the capital Kolkata. Sixteen cases of Omicron have been reported in West Bengal.
The Municipality of Kolkata has declared 17 micro-zones of containment in residential clusters where more than 5 infections have been reported. People living in the areas are not allowed to leave the area in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease.
Ajoy Chakrobarty, director of state health services, said he was holding meetings with private hospitals to ensure health facilities are prepared to deal with the growing number of cases.
India experienced a devastating second wave of COVID-19 last year when the daily average number of new cases peaked at around 400,000.
The number of cases had dropped considerably since then. For many months, the national count remained well below 10,000 cases per day.
Now authorities and medical experts fear the Omicron variant is fueling a third wave of the disease.
Sources
2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/world/indias-daily-covid-19-cases-rise-by-22775
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]