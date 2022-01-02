Connect with us

Rashmika Mandanna in Shanaya Kapoor: Bollywood debuts to watch in 2022

Lights, camera and action! Popular Russian playwright Anton Chekhov once said, “There is nothing new in art except talent,” and it is absolutely true. Every year we see many budding talents making foray into the Hindi film industry to make a mark on the big screen. Some hit the nail on the head the first time, while others try to cope with failure and learn from their mistakes.

This year too, Bollywood will see new faces with great potential on celluloid. A few are from film families, and then there are a few names that have already established themselves in the southern film industry.

As we move into 2022, let’s take a look at some of this year’s most promising debuts that are gearing up to sizzle on celluloid.

Rashmika mandanna

Rashmika mandanna

After making waves in the Southern film industry with films like

Kirik’s Day, Geetha govindam,

Bhishma
and

Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is now ready to take Bollywood by storm with two big-ticket movies – Sidharth Malhotra’s spy thriller

Majnu Mission
and Vikas Bahl’s upcoming director Goodbye where she shares screen space with mainstay Amitabh Bachchan.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

Daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya is launched by Karan Johar in one of her next productions. While the directors have yet to share official details of this film, we learn that Shanaya’s debut film will be directed by Shashank Khaitaan of

Badrinath Ki Dulhania renowned and also includes Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar made the nation proud when she was crowned Miss World in 2017, a post she signed with big brands and a top talent agency. Now the former beauty queen is preparing for the release of her first Bollywood film, the landmark film by Akshay Kumar

Prithviraj in which she tries out the role of Princess Sanyogita.

Shalini pandey

Shalini pandey

With her cute look and ‘Madhurame’ smile, Shalini Pandey became a household name when she tried out the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s lover, Preeti, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Kapoor. Now the lady will be seen romanticizing Ranveer Singh in Ranveer Singh-starrer

Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Palak tiwari

Palak tiwari

The daughter of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari has already created ‘bijlee’ with her latest music video ‘Bijlee’ alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Now the youngster is ready to enter the Hindi film industry with the horror film

Rosie: The saffron chapter.

Zahan Kapoor

Zahan Kapoor

Make way for another talented child of the Kapoor clan. We are talking about Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. Young boy enters Hindi film industry with upcoming Hansal Mehta film

Faraaz, an action thriller focused on the 2016 terrorist attack in Bangladesh. The film also stars Aditya Rawal of Paresh Rawal.

Khushali Kumar

Khushali Kumar

Fashion design graduate singer Tulsi Kumar’s sister Khushali is ready to try her luck in Bollywood and has already bagged two films- Dedh Bigha Zameen
alongside Pratik Gandhi and a thriller Dhokha around the corner D.
It would be interesting to see what this pretty lady has in store for us!

Namashi Chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty follows in the footsteps of his actor father Mithun Chakraborty and will first appear on the big screen in Rajkumar Santoshi.

Bad boy. Well, her tousled hairstyle reminds us of Mithun da from his youth, doesn’t it?

