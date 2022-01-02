Rashmika Mandanna in Shanaya Kapoor: Bollywood debuts to watch in 2022

Rashmika mandanna

After making waves in the Southern film industry with films like



Kirik’s Day, Geetha govindam,



Bhishma

and



Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is now ready to take Bollywood by storm with two big-ticket movies – Sidharth Malhotra’s spy thriller



Majnu Mission

and Vikas Bahl’s upcoming director Goodbye where she shares screen space with mainstay Amitabh Bachchan.

Shanaya Kapoor

Daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya is launched by Karan Johar in one of her next productions. While the directors have yet to share official details of this film, we learn that Shanaya’s debut film will be directed by Shashank Khaitaan of



Badrinath Ki Dulhania renowned and also includes Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar made the nation proud when she was crowned Miss World in 2017, a post she signed with big brands and a top talent agency. Now the former beauty queen is preparing for the release of her first Bollywood film, the landmark film by Akshay Kumar



Prithviraj in which she tries out the role of Princess Sanyogita.

Shalini pandey

With her cute look and ‘Madhurame’ smile, Shalini Pandey became a household name when she tried out the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s lover, Preeti, in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Kapoor. Now the lady will be seen romanticizing Ranveer Singh in Ranveer Singh-starrer



Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Palak tiwari

The daughter of popular TV star Shweta Tiwari has already created ‘bijlee’ with her latest music video ‘Bijlee’ alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Now the youngster is ready to enter the Hindi film industry with the horror film



Rosie: The saffron chapter.

Zahan Kapoor

Make way for another talented child of the Kapoor clan. We are talking about Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. Young boy enters Hindi film industry with upcoming Hansal Mehta film



Faraaz, an action thriller focused on the 2016 terrorist attack in Bangladesh. The film also stars Aditya Rawal of Paresh Rawal.

Khushali Kumar

Fashion design graduate singer Tulsi Kumar’s sister Khushali is ready to try her luck in Bollywood and has already bagged two films- Dedh Bigha Zameen

alongside Pratik Gandhi and a thriller Dhokha around the corner D.

It would be interesting to see what this pretty lady has in store for us!

Namashi Chakraborty

Namashi Chakraborty follows in the footsteps of his actor father Mithun Chakraborty and will first appear on the big screen in Rajkumar Santoshi.



Bad boy. Well, her tousled hairstyle reminds us of Mithun da from his youth, doesn’t it?