14 Harry Potter movie stars who are unfortunately no longer with us
With the Harry Potter cast reunion, fans watch movies and relive memories like never before.
News on who will be in the reunion is all over the place, but unfortunately the full cast won’t be all there.
Since the last film premiered over ten years ago, unfortunately, many stars have passed away.
As we relive the best of the Harry Potter franchise, MyLondon looks back on the lives and careers of the Harry Potter actors who are no longer with us.
Richard harris
Richard played the role of Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films before the role was taken over by Michael Gambon after Richard’s death.
Richard died in 2002 months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease.
He started his career as a rugby player before illness prompted him to change careers.
He made his film debut in 1959 in the movie Alive and Kicking and quickly rose to fame from there, winning a Golden Globe and a Grammy along the way.
David ryall
Albus Dumbledore’s close friend Elphias Doge was played by David Ryall in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1.
The Sussex-born actor began his career in 1965 as a repertory actor.
His television career included roles in Inspector Morse, Doc Martin and Midsomer Murders.
After his role in Harry Potter in 2010, David’s last appearance was on Call the Midwife and the episode was dedicated to him after his death at the age of 79.
Rob knox
Marcus Belby was part of Horace Slughorn’s Slug Club in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, in which he was played by Rob Knox.
He started acting at the age of 11 and appeared in The Bill and made his film debut as an extra in King Arthur.
Rob was tragically murdered in Sidcup after intervening in a fight to protect his brother who was threatened with knives.
The Rob Knox Film Festival was launched in his memory.
Richard griffiths
Harry Potter’s uncle Vernon Dursley was played by Richard Griffiths in five Harry Potter films.
His acting career spanned five decades and included work in radio, television, film and theater.
Richard has received several awards, including a Tony Award.
In his personal life, he married his wife Heather in 1980 and was the godfather of comedian and actor Jack Whitehall.
He died at the age of 65 from heart surgery.
Dave legeno
The infamous werewolf Fenrir Greyback was played by Dave in the last three Harry Potter films.
The actor was also a mixed martial artist proficient in several types of fighting.
He died in Death Valley, California from heat-related causes.
The movie Last Knights in which he played was dedicated to him.
Roger lloyd-pack
Roger played Barty Crouch Senior in the fourth installment of Harry Potter.
His most notable roles have been as Trigger in Only Fools and Horses and John Lumic alongside David Tennant’s Doctor Who.
Roger was a Tottenham Hotspur fan, and the video that goes before every game at the stadium is voiced by him.
The actor died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 in 2014.
Alan rickman
Perhaps Harry Potter’s most debated character, Severus Snape has been played by Alan Rickman in every movie.
His first film role was that of Hans Gruber in Die Hard.
He has won numerous awards for his work, including a BAFTA, an Oscar and an Emmy.
His death from pancreatic cancer in 2016 sent shockwaves through Harry Potter and the theater world.
John Wounded
The accomplished actor John Hurt played Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.
His acting career spans decades, but some of his most notable roles include V for Vendetta, Indiana Jones, and as a doctor of war in Doctor Who.
John died at the age of 77 after being in remission from pancreatic cancer for two years.
Robert hardy
Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge was played by Robert Hardy.
Robert was known to have played Winston Churchill on several occasions, most notably in Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years for which he was nominated for a BAFTA.
He died in 2017 at the age of 91.
Verne Troyer
Verne played the Goblin Gripsec in the Harry Potter films.
He was raised as Amish and began his acting career as an understudy before being cast as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series.
Verne committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 49.
Helene mccrory
Draco Malfoy’s mother, Narcissa, has been played by Helen in the last three Harry Potter films.
She has been nominated for numerous awards over the course of her career and won several, including a BAFTA Cymru for her role in Streetlife and a Laurence Olivier Award for The Last of the Haussmans.
She also spent the Covid-19 pandemic raising money for the Feed NHS program.
Helen died of breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 52.
Alfred Burke
Albus Dumbledore’s predecessor as Head of Hogwarts was Armando Dippet, played by Alfred Burke.
He was best known for playing Frank Market on Public Eye for ten years.
Alfred also appeared in several Shakespeare plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company.
He died of a lung infection at the age of 92.
Paul ritter
Beloved actor Paul Ritter is best known for playing Martin Goodman at the Friday Night Dinner, but he also played the role of Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
His brain tumor and death at age 54 sparked nationwide mourning with a retrospective Friday night episode dedicated to him.
Hazel Douglas
Hazel played the role of scholar and longtime friend of Dumbledore Bathilda Bagshot.
His career began at the start of television in 1947.
She died at the age of 92 in 2016.
