Hollywood rewind | Freaky Friday: Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan light up the screen in this fun movie

There are plenty of teen comedy movies out there, most of them way too mediocre. But every once in a while when the cast and crew come up with a straightforward script and still manage to make it a lot of fun, and maybe even slightly unpredictable, that’s when you hit the sweet spot. The 2003 release of Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the lead roles, is one example. It hits all the right notes despite presenting a familiar premise – the body change. We have had this before and since. Hot Chick and Tom Hanks-starrer Big come to mind in the front category. And since Freaky Friday, there have been far too many to count (read Change-Up, It’s a Boy Girl Thing, 13 Going on 30, 17 Again, The Swap to name a few). In fact, Freaky Friday itself is a remake / adaptation of a previous Hollywood movie starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris in the middle sections.

Jamie Lee’s character Tess is a single, soon-to-be-married mother to 15-year-old daughter Anna (played by Lohan). After a fateful consumption of fortune cookies at a restaurant, Anna and Tess wake up inside each other’s body the next day. They had had a major conflict earlier about Tess’ marriage and how she had forbidden Anna from going to one of her musical rehearsals on the night of the big day. So here we have our main leads, the Great Conflict, followed by a fantasy twist that takes the narrative forward and pushes it in hilarious, sometimes loud, and sometimes slightly uncomfortable, directions. Which is great, because that’s all we can hope for from decent functionality. To make you laugh, to maybe surprise you and ultimately connect with you.

Lohan and Curtis are both believable dramatic performers, but their comedic chops are also decent enough to keep you engaged throughout. And the great thing about a body switch movie is that you can push the boundaries as a performer. You have to be convinced twice in front of the audience. I mean, once is pretty hard for many actors. If Curtis is of course a seasoned actor, even a veteran when she took on the role, Lohan was very young. But the fact that they were both keeping pace with each other and the storyline turned out brilliantly in their chemistry. These two ladies make up the movie, and of course director Mark Waters, who knew what to do with a story seen and heard before. Making something old is no easy task after all.

There are a lot of cool moments in the movie, like when Anna gives herself a new look when she’s inside her mom’s body, or when Jamie’s character hilariously hits Anna’s crush. The situations are all set for the comedy to stay alive for the duration of the film. But in this case, the Body Change Story Device was a giveaway, with Mark proving that even dated themes can be used effectively to enhance your storyline.

You can watch Freaky Friday on Disney Plus Hotstar.