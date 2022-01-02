Cobra Kai Recap, Season 4, Episode 2: First Learning Booth

Cobra Kai First learning stand Season 4

To my knowledge, First Learn Stand is the first episode of Cobra Kai not to present either Miguel or Samantha, his two main characters for children. (Sam was absent for two episodes of season three.) It’s a noticeable change, especially with just one brief scene from Robby. Instead, this episode devotes much of its running time to introducing an even younger generation of potential kids into karate: the new Kenny and his first bully in eighth grade, one Anthony LaRusso. .

We never really got to know Anthony; he was always just the little twerp brother. But now is a good time to present him as a bigger character, now that he’s nearing high school and Miguel and Sam are relatively stable in their corner of the story. Anthony is an asshole kid just like all the kids in Cobra Kai can be an asshole: his adolescent douchebaggery acts come from an inner wound and a desire to fit in. And when he refuses to use his LaRusso karate skills to kick those new kids’ asses, his name is LaPusso. (This one works better written than said out loud.)

Kennys’ story this episode is admittedly a bit predictable. As soon as I saw him log into his favorite MMORPG (Dungeon Lord Legacies) and receive a message from Lia, the same pretty girl Anthony was looking at, I knew he was getting caught. And Kenny doesn’t deserve that, even though he reads every message he sends out loud for some reason. (He even says send!)

Anthony and his pals trick Kenny into showing up at Balboa Park in cosplay, then record a video of him in his Dr. Scribblebottoms costume. Lucky for Kenny and Anthony, Kenny escapes before being beaten too badly. But it’s only a matter of time before it happens again, and Kenny has very few people to turn to for help: his father is deployed overseas, his mother works hard and his older brother, Shawn, is in prison. When Kenny visits Shawn at the end of the episode, we learn that it was Robby’s bully who became a friend, or at least his bully turned into a guy who respects him for not swaying. Kenny tells him about what happened at school, and Shawn says, I know a guy who can help.

As Kenny, Dallas Dupree Young is an endearing addition to Cobra Kaiis a younger distro, although some of its line reads are a bit stilted. (Xolo Mariduea, Mary Mouser, and Tanner Buchanan all had their fair share of tough times during the excellent first season.) But what intrigues me most is what First Learn Stand sets up for Kenny and Anthony: the good kid who learns karate from a bad guy, and the bully learning karate from a good guy. We’ve seen Cobra Kai threatening to bribe many nice kids before, but never so innocent and kindhearted. It’s also a good idea to balance the scales of the two dojos: if you pit Johnny, Daniel, Miguel, Sam, Hawk and Demetri against Kreese, Robby, Tory and Kyler, it’s obvious who to put down roots. But adding a nice new player on the bad side makes things more complicated.

Like Anthony, the Torys’ bullying tendencies are further put into context in this episode. We’ve known about Tory’s house issues for some time, but we see her on the defensive when Amanda confronts her at her restaurant job, threatening to involve the police if she doesn’t stay away from Sam. ends with Tory being fired, a dangerous scenario for someone on probation.

Later, at the grocery store, Amanda meets Kreese, who tells her to leave Tory alone or face the consequences. He respects his maternal instinct to defend his daughter. The problem, he points out, is that Tory doesn’t have a healthy mother enough to protect her like Amanda can protect Sam. She’s on her own, just trying to make ends meet.

It’s interesting to see Kreese in this new mode become a surrogate parent for Tory in the same way that Johnny and Daniel played the role of father for Miguel and Robby (and, later, Mr. Miyagi for Daniel). It would be easy to side with him if he didn’t enjoy threatening Amanda so much. And it would be easy to side with Amanda if Tory hadn’t done this by telling a random client to shut up and if she hadn’t started it all by almost murdering a girl. twice. Tory started this show as a generic but sympathetic bad girl type, but she grew into someone with a real, ugly bloodlust. It’s going to take work for me to feel a lot of sympathy for her, especially after she shows up at Amandas’ job to reject her sympathy runs and promise to humiliate Sam at All Valley.

Let’s face it, though: the highlight of this episode is watching Daniel and Johnny teach each other their karate styles. This is the kind of story Cobra Kai Has been building for three seasons now, the kind of exhilarating fan service this show excels at. I couldn’t stop smiling.

Johnny takes on the student role first, painting Daniels’ house side by side and quickly gets bored. Defense is boring, he says. The offense will always be more badass. Daniels needs to cut his Blue Moon bottle horizontally in half and refer to Mr. Miyagi for Johnny to take this more seriously. And take it seriously, he does: we get a hilarious montage of Johnny waxing and exercising on the pendulum while Daniel paraphrases many of the same lessons Mr. Miyagi taught him, the original Bill Contis Karate kid score skyrocketing in the background.

Walk on the left side of the road, safely. Walk on the right side of the road, safely. Go down in the middle, crash like grapes.

Ambition without knowledge is like a boat on dry land. (This is actually a rare reference to The next Karate Kid, in which Daniel is not, but he probably learned the same line offscreen.)

Center yourself, Johnny. Look inside. Find your balance.

The best defense is not to be there.

Then it’s Daniels turn to learn. Johnny takes her to an abandoned factory, where he has her shovel coal, climb a hanging chain, do joint push-ups, and throw baseballs from a throwing machine at her. The lesson, of course, is that sometimes hitting first is necessary, that never making your own move can be fatal. To force Daniel to go on the offensive, Johnny ends the day by taking him to a hockey game, where dirty brawls aren’t a big deal.

Daniel resists Johnny’s attempts to start a fight at first. Then the aggrieved hockey player they penalized finds out he’s the owner of this auto store with his hot wife, and the players laugh at Daniel by suggesting he do things like take him for a ride. road test. So we have the glorious streak of Daniel LaRusso, master of discipline and preacher of pacifism, letting himself go and allowing himself to fuck up a few guys. And of course they are fighting, but there is no self-preservation here. Daniel is take advantage this. And maybe, under the right circumstances, it’s not that bad.

When Johnny returns after the fight is over, Daniel asks where he was. Don’t be there, he said, walking away. Maybe they could have learned from each other all this time.

No idea if it’s intentional, but the factory where Johnny trains Daniel is called Webber Industrial, and Daniel’s name was Daniel Webber in the early drafts of the original. Karate kid scenario.

We get our first glimpse of Robby teaching Miyagi-Do blocks to Cobra Kai, and he feels so wrong hear him teach wax, wax and paint the fence without them waxing a car or painting a fence.

Dallas Dupree Young is the son of former MLB player Eric Young.