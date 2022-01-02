A resolution for 2022: Embrace the meadow | Vince Bzdek | Culture & Leisure

In a roundabout way, Mark Zuckerberg inspired the perfect New Years resolution for 2022. Especially in Colorado.

Zuckerberg renamed his company Meta with the promise of something that could lock us even more tightly into our own digital universes and invade our daily lives far more than the internet has ever done. He calls it the metaverse.

In a press release, Facebook explains that by using sophisticated new virtual reality or augmented reality glasses, the metaverse will offer us a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who are not in. the same physical space as you. You will be able to spend time with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more.

Here is my concern. We are already spending hours and hours on our screens, on Facebook, Google, Instagram, Amazon, and in remote meetings with people through Zoom and Teams. What if the metaverse marked our Matrix moment, the moment when we live more in the digital world than in the physical world?

What if the Metaverse captivates us so much with its false reality that we start to have trouble distinguishing our virtual lives from our physical lives?

I know it sounds like science fiction, but looking at those closest to me sitting around a table with each other buried in our phones like a family of zombies, I don’t think we were. far from a strange kind of artificial life dominating our real ones. Already the internet has infiltrated and turned into commodities almost all the activities and interactions we engage in.

Isn’t it the serpent in Eden that promised us that we could know everything? More than God?

Which brings me to my New Years resolution for all of us Coloradans.

In a cheerful, renegade creepy metaverse challenge, I decide to enjoy more reality in 2022.

I wish us all more time without intermediaries … time sitting around a table, person to person, breaking bread, sharing songs, walking on the grass, looking at the sky, smell the wild flowers.

I decide to take more time away from my zoom and my team and come into direct contact with my fellow human beings and the unfiltered majesty of nature.

I wish us all more prairieverse and less metaverse. I decide to spend more time in this big blue room of real air and real sun, real surprise and pleasure.

Why?

Simple: so we don’t let the virtual landscape become more “real” than the natural world. The pull of this man-made world has become so strong, fueled by COVID, that I think we need to make conscious efforts to move away from it for extended periods of time in the New Year and resume our real lives.

Polarization, division and disinformation have already invaded us thanks to the Internet; I’m concerned that a metaverse will fracture reality further, as a recent Insider article puts it, so that you and I walking down the same street will see completely different worlds through our new augmented reality glasses.

One of my favorite writers, Dave Eggers, wrote a sort of 1984 for our internet age called The Every. In it, he worries aloud that humanity is fundamentally altered … moving from one idiosyncratic species that coveted our independence to one that wanted, more than anything, to shrink and obey in exchange for free things. .

I almost wonder if there is a collective shrug of the shoulders when it comes to the threats to our physical world because who cares? I already have my virtual world, and this is where I spend most of my time anyway.

But in 2022, let’s resolve to remember the urgency of fear.

Let us remember to step away from our web-infected lives more regularly just to soak up the rugged majesty of the mountains with big eyes, exposing ourselves to more freedom, unpredictability, and reality in the New Year. I have always found that the border between me and the world I live in becomes smoother when I am immersed in the natural world, and this is where I experience the deepest sense of belonging.

A psychologist I know often talks about something she calls the Vista Theory. Some people, when they look at a line drawn on a page, see a line. Other people see a horizon, a sight, an open sky, and these are the sight-facing people. My friend thinks that the greater the number of real views a person is exposed to outdoors, the greater the depth of the perspective indoors.

Yet another reason to spend more time in the Big Big World: Outward views spark a larger inner perspective and expansion within each of us.

Joan Didion, another tough writer whom I admire and who has recently passed away, had this advice for us Americans in these fractured times:

I’m not telling you to make the world a better place because I don’t think progress is necessarily part of the package, she once wrote. I’m just telling you to live in it. Not just to endure it, not just to endure it, not just to go through it, but to live in it. To watch it. To try to get the picture. Live recklessly. To take risks. Do your own job and be proud of it. To seize the moment.

So be it so: let’s live more in the real world in 2022. To hell with Zuckerberg: Bring the meadow!