In Hindi, Pushpa became this huge hit and shocked everyone. The way he earns money has proven that Telugu films dominate audiences in northern India as well.

Now the news is that the film has crossed the 50 crore mark and is still going strong. In many areas there is 50% occupancy, but the film still makes a lot of money.

As the weekend progresses, the film will be making more money and easily hitting the 60 crore mark in no time. This is all due to the popularity of Allu Arjun in the Hindi market. He is now a huge star in the country.

Also back in the Telugu states, the film holds up well on weekends. Sukumar directed Pushpa and Rashmika is the heroine.

