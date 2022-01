Mohit Raina gets married and drops wonderful photos: “Love knows no barriers”

The new year started with the first celebrity wedding. After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a private ceremony in December, Mohit Raina left fans in shock with his wedding photos. The actor took to Instagram on New Years Day to announce that he was married. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps obstacles, jumps fences, penetrates walls to reach its destination, full of hope. With this hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. I need all of your love and blessings on this new journey. He signed the caption as “Mohit and Aditi”. Marriage is like a private affair with only close friends and relatives present. As soon as he shared the post, several of his fans congratulated the couple. “. Mahadev keep blessings on you both. Jis tarah Mahadev aur Parvati ke jode ko log yaad karte hai mai ummid karta hu usi taraf aap dono ka bhi prem rahega aur unki kripa aap dono by bani rahegi ”, reads the commentary. “I just wish you love and happiness… you deserve it,” another fan left a comment on the post. It appears that Mohit performed a traditional Hindu wedding. The couple were wonderful. The bride wore a red-gold lehenga, while Mohit kept it stylish by wearing an off-white sherwani. Mohit’s wedding message came hours after he wished his fans the New Years. He shared some photos and explained how his 2021 was going. “Dear 2021, You were full of surprises filled with losses and gains. You made me realize the value of life. Having faced severe covid, I would ask everyone not to be complacent. You don’t know the view from the other side. I’m grateful for all the love that came to me during this time, which kept me growing. Professionally, I thank everyone who enjoyed the diaries and the Mumbai shiddat. I will continue to entertain you until I can. Stay safe and stay inside and spread the love. Love is what will keep us alive. I wish you all a very happy new year. Keep it Real, keep it simple, ”he wrote. He was last seen in Shiddat where he shared screen space with Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Diana Penty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/mohit-raina-gets-married-drops-gorgeous-photos-7701244/

