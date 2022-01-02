Entertainment
Betty White remembers animal rights groups as tireless campaigner | Entertainment
After Betty Whites died on Friday at the age of 99, animal rights groups honored her long-standing work as an activist for all creatures.
Betty White was a steadfast and compassionate advocate for vulnerable animals across the country and will be sorely missed, said ASPCA. We extend our condolences to his friends and family.
While most people knew her as the Americas Sweetheart, zoos and foundations across the country knew White for the generous donations she made in the name of animal welfare.
We have lost an conservationist, an animal advocate and a friend, the Audubon Nature Institute said. When the penguins and sea otters were evacuated for Hurricane Katrina, Betty White paid for the plane to move them. She didn’t ask for a fanfare; she just wanted to help.
White grew up around animals, joking that her mother would have abandoned her as a newborn if the family cat, Toby, didn’t approve of her. One of her first causes was her local zoo in Los Angeles, which she pledged to improve.
His work with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association spans more than five decades, and we are grateful for his enduring friendship, animal advocacy and tireless dedication to supporting our mission, said Association President Tom Jacobsen in a statement.
She cared deeply for all living creatures, including us, said Denise Verret, CEO of the zoo. His loss leaves a great hole in our hearts.
By becoming a nationwide icon, White has expanded his activism across the country. Among her many causes, she has worked with The Seeing Eye in New Jersey, one of the oldest guide dog schools in the country.
The Seeing Eye mourns the death of longtime supporter, lawyer and friend Betty White, the organization said on Friday. All of us at The Seeing Eye will miss his kindness, wisdom and incredible laughter.
And the Washington, DC National Zoo has spoken on behalf of groups across the country.
The actress + author (Betty White) visited us in 2012, sharing her passion for wildlife and animal conservation with our team, the zoo wrote. Ms. White’s love for animals inspired us + others who care + protect big + small creatures.
