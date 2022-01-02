From Bollywood queens of yesteryear to today’s big names





Last year, big names in the world of cinema, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, managed to stand out on OTT platforms. Also this year, some Bollywood celebrities, including actresses of yesteryear and big names of today, are all set to debut on OTT. Finding Anamika – Madhuri Dixit In 2022, Bollywood girl ‘Dhak Dhak’ is set to make her OTT debut with Netflix’s Finding Anamika, a series that revolves around an established superstar. One fine day, Anamika suddenly disappears and when the police and fans of the superstar begin to hunt her down, several secrets related to her life begin to come to light. Shilpa Shetty in a new web series This graceful ’90s actress has technically already made her OTT debut with the digital release of Hungama 2. However, she will soon be making her OTT debut with a new web series. According to Shilpa Shetty, OTT has a lot of possibilities and she’s happy to be a part of that space. Naga Chaitanya, Priya Bhavani Naga Chaitanya is set to make his OTT debut with a thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, and will be seen starring Priya Bhavani. Popular Telugu and Tamil Film Industry Director Vikram K Kumar will lead this web series. Kapil sharma The famous Indian comedian will soon make his OTT debut after having had a sensational career in Indian television in recent years. He will star in his own show most likely titled with his name and may be a comedy or web series. Kapil made this announcement himself some time ago. Sonakshi Sinha is going to play cop The Dabangg actress was last seen on OTT in Bhuj: Pride of India, but it was a film that was previously scheduled to hit theaters. She will technically make her OTT debut with a new webseries on Amazon Prime Video in which Sona donned the cop hat. Ajay Devgn on Disney Plus Hotstar Ajay Devgn was also seen in Bhuj: The Pride which released on OTT earlier this year. But it will make its OTT debut with Rudra: The Age of Darkness, a new web series that will air on Disney Plus Hotstar. Juhi Chawla, Ayesh Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Big names from the 90s like Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka will also debut on OTT along with other popular names like Soha Ali Khan with Hush Hush, a web series on Amazon Prime Video. Jaya Bachchan in Sadabahar This 70s Guddi will debut on OTT in 2022 with Sadabahar, a project of Endemol Shine India. She was last seen in Ki and Ka in 2016 on the big screen and is now part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar.

