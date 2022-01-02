Nicolas Cage prefers to be called a comedian, not an actor





Oscar winner Nicolas Cage would rather be called a comedian than an actor, explaining how the term comedian feels more authentic to him.

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage prefers you not to call him an actor. Talk to The Guardian, Cage mentioned that he didn’t like the connotations associated with the term actor. The star known for films such as National treasure and Ghost riderthinks that being called a “great actor” implies being a “great liar”, claiming that he prefers the term comedian instead. While Cage admitted that this distinction might make him sound pretentious, he explained, “I like the word comedian because comedian means you ‘enter your heart, or you enter your imagination, or your memories or your dreams. and you bring something back to communicate with the public. ”

RELATED: Ghost Rider Director Says Nic Cage Was Always His Pick for Johnny Blaze Cage, who will play the role of DraculainUniversalRenfield film, elaborated on this thought process, claiming that he does not like artificial performances. Comparing his approach to shamanism, Cage spoke of successful roles involving an organic connection to the performer, where, as a result, he exerts restraint while immersing himself in the method game. “For me, I don’t need my cat to die to perform the scene. I can imagine it and it can break my heart and I can make it and thank goodness I can come back.” Cage’s distinct approach to his performances has made him one of Hollywood’s most controversial actors. Despite an award-winning film series dating back more than 30 years, many find his bizarre acting skills overdone. This reputation informed Cage’s recent turn in Pork, where he played a disgraced chef who lashes out at people who judge him.Pork went on to become one of the most acclaimed and top-rated films of 2021, earning him the St. Louis Film Critics Association’s Best Actor award for his performance, which channeled many of the critics that received him. addressed throughout his career.

RELATED: Pig: Nicolas Cage’s Most Heartbreaking Role Is His Biggest Troll Job Yet Although Cage will be 58 on January 7, he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. With over 100 films to his name, Cage said he would never retire from acting and that four films are due out in just 2022. Still, his upcoming performance is notable as Cage portrays a fictional version of himself in The unbearable weight of massive talents. The film follows Cage agreeing to travel to an eccentric billionaire’s island in exchange for a million dollars. However, when Cage finds out that his host is a notorious drug lord, Cage must become an action hero to save his family. The film stars Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris, with Sharon Horgan and Lily Sheen as fictional ex-wife and daughter.

The unbearable weight of massive talents opens in theaters on April 22, 2022. KEEP READING: Marvel Confirmed Most Dangerous Ghost Rider – And It Wasn’t Nicolas Cage Source: The Guardian Black Adam Boss wants to make Kingdom Come movie

