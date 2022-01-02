Learn your lines, rehearse, stick to the script: actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee at Theatrixmas





Summary Xaverian Theatrical Society, St. Xaviers College, Hosts Five Day Celebrity Workshop Rwitobroto Mukherjee advises students on a few exercises that get you in the rhythm of acting, saying that as an actor you never stop learning. Tollywood actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee took to the Theatrixmas stage on December 28, 2021, sharing tips and tricks from his journey as a performer from his first acting lesson to the exercises an actor should do all his life. . Theatrixmas was a five-day celebrity workshop hosted by the Xaverian Theatrical Society of St. Xaviers College, Kolkata. editor was the digital partner of the event which kicked off on December 23. Extracts from the Generation Friend actors session When you hire yourself as a performer or as someone working behind the scenes, it’s a full-time job. It is not something you can do part time.

As an actor you never stop learning. The first thing I learned as an actor was to feel the character I play, regardless of the age of the characters. Try to feel what the character is going through. You can’t teach someone how to be an actor; he or she needs to imagine and feel the character well. Being an actor is a dynamic process where you always have to learn and unlearn and grow with the world.

When you receive the script, you must understand it, worship it, and love it. The writers put everything they had on the script, the director has a vision for the script, and everyone’s vision is reflected in this piece of paper. So try not to get out of the script on your very first attempt.

I still believe in learning your lines and rehearsing because I still panic before shows. Also, working with your colleagues is important. I learned that you should give 150% in your reps. You have to be prepared and condition yourself in such a way that whatever is going on on stage, you continue to deliver. For this it is necessary to work with the script.

There are certain exercises that you can continue to do for the rest of your life as an artist. These exercises are done with the eyes, face, voice and body. The first exercise is to go to a corner of your room, get up, put your hands up, and try to think of an emotion. Then fix your attention on a single point on your wall and try not to move from there. You will feel emotion for example, anger in a particular intensity from point A to C, A being the lowest and C being the highest. Now, the more you get angry, your hands go down. You cannot move your lips or your body except your hands. The whole exercise is to keep your eyes focused. You can only express yourself through your eyes. This is a very good example of how actors can use their eyes because they are the most expressive. We limit body movements or dialogue in this exercise because many times you will end up with scenes where you are not in the spotlight. You might be an important character, but you can’t hit six in every scene. A good actor knows where to stand out and not to steal the spotlight from someone who is center stage. Sometimes in a scene you aren’t supposed to do anything and stay still, sometimes you might not have a single dialogue. That doesn’t mean you’ll be flapping on stage to get the audience’s attention. You have to step into your character and express it through your eyes. The second exercise is all about your face. Start with part of your face, try to control your eyebrows and then the rest of the face. This trains the muscles and nerves in your face.

Finally, the exercise of the voice. There are three stages to speaking on stage as an actor. You start with your belly, when the resonance needs to be high. This is when you reach out to a larger audience. Inhale as much as you can and try to harness your breathing. See how long your breath can last as you read a particular paragraph. Breathe in as much air as you can into your stomach and try to get your voice to come from there. The next thing is the complete opposite of tapping your vocal cord to see how far your voice can go. You need to breathe between your dialogues. As you read a passage you should understand where you can pause and breathe or how long you can hold your breath. There is another exercise called leader and follower. It will make you a good co-actor. The leader shows his palm in front of his follower, while the follower follows the leader’s palm wherever he goes without changing focus. This exercise helps you focus and coordinate with your co-actor while training your muscles.

As an actor, you need to feel and understand your emotions, instead of judging them. Last updated Jan 01, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/edugraph/campus/learn-your-lines-rehearse-stick-to-the-script-actor-rwitobroto-mukherjee-at-theatrixmas/cid/1845713 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos