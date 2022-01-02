Entertainment
How Vidya Balan fought against body shame and rescinded ‘size zero’ standards in Bollywood
Vidya Balan came, saw and conquered. In the male-dominated Bollywood industry, she has changed the rules of the game more often than any of her contemporaries. But as they say, everything has a price. Vidya, on her way to stardom, had to overcome her own insecurities, mostly around her body.
“My weight problem had become a national problem” Vidya Balan said once. According to the actor, she has always been a “fat girl” with hormonal problems. Thus, fluctuating weight was a regular concern. She said she “hated” his body because he had “betrayed” her. “On the days when I was under pressure to do my best, I would swell and get so angry and frustrated,” she told TOI earlier this year.
Vidya Balan made a big splash in Bollywood with Parineeta in 2005. The character not only showcased her flawless acting chops, but also her angelic beauty that she carried soaringly through her character. His Lalita was a dream catch for the two leading men.
Soon Vidya fell victim to being that “pretty Indian face”. So began his rebranding journey and his conscious attempt to try and do the trick. Salaam-e-Ishq, Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection followed between 2007-2008. Vidya went to great lengths with short hair, a chic wardrobe, and a chunky look. But each time it didn’t work. Raison? While many said Vidya had a traditional fit, others pointed out her weight issues, with many calling her style “aging,” “boring” and “monotonous.” This was exactly the year (2008) that Kareena Kapoor introduced “size zero” to Bollywood with Tashan, fine-tuning the parameters of what body types are acceptable on camera.
So when Vidya returned to her character as a sari-clad mother in Paa (2009), audiences lapped her. Ishqiya (2010) was also well received. But did that lock Vidya into a “typical Indian setting” as she parallel became a force to be reckoned with in remarkable female-led stories? Can a performance be impacted by the look?
“There is no end to rejecting your body and spending a lifetime doing it. But what’s really happening is not your body’s fault, your body needs at least one person. on her side, and I thought it’s my body and I love it, “Vidya told indianexpress.com in an interview in June.
Vidya found new body positivity when she chose one of the biggest roles in her filmography to date – Silk in The Dirty Picture (2011). As fiery and rebellious as Silk was, Vidya rebelled against unreal bodily standards. She put on 12 kilos to embody the most daring character of her career. Silk exuded sensuality and was not afraid to own it.
Vidya has let go of all her inhibitions to portray Silk, inspired by the life of controversial South Indian star Vijayalaxmi aka Silk Smitha. Vidya told ANI: “This girl is from the Southern film industry and the actresses were mostly healthy, especially the dance stars. So I must have put on some weight.
She represented thousands of women who were pressured by unreal body standards imposed on them by the fashion and glamor industry.
The following year, 2012, Vidya achieved another career highlight, Kahaani where she played a pregnant woman, running through the streets of Kolkata, in search of her missing husband. Vidya instilled new confidence not only in writers and filmmakers, but even other actresses that a character with a big belly could indeed make an entire movie. From Kareena kapoor and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz to Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho and more recently, Kriti Sanon in Mimi, the female stars have gladly picked up movies where the plot revolved around their pregnant characters, where looking tall was crucial.
Salman Khan while promoting Tiger Zinda Hai on the Bigg Boss 11 stage in 2017, asked contestants to draw Katrina Kaif, to test their drawing skills. Salman scoffed at some of the sketches saying they looked more like Vidya Balan than Katrina, a clear indication that he was pointing fingers at Vidya’s weight. While Salman’s comment has been criticized, Vidya told Filmibeat that people are obsessed with their bodies. “’Moti’ is not a curse for me. But I don’t like when people comment on my body, ”she said, calling out to those who joke about someone’s physical body.
In 2019, Vidya embraced her body when she became part of a campaign that criticized bodily shame and praised imperfection. The special video was aimed at changing the notion of physical beauty, and Vidya seemed to have poured out her agony and frustration after all these years being questioned about her form.
“The length of your hair, the thickness of your arms, the curves, the height don’t matter. What matters is who you are as a person. When you appreciate the person you are, every imperfection seems small. But it doesn’t hit you when you hate yourself and hate yourself. It was a very valuable and difficult lesson that I experienced. I realized that it’s not the people who judge you, but rather the way you judge yourself, ”she told TOI.
Even the characters she chooses are real and grounded. Whether it was Tumhari Sulu, Mission Mangal or Shakuntala Devi, fans loved her look, especially these sarees. And when it comes to playing a Begum Jaan or a woman from a modest background like Natkhat, there is no better choice. In the middle, she also played an Indian Forest Service officer in one of this year’s top movies, Sherni. Dressed in a khaki uniform or casual suits, Vidya portrayed real working women who no longer have time to worry about size zero.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee has found a loyal customer in Vidya Balan. She even inspired many women to opt for the designer sarees. Sabyasachi, who created Vidya’s look when she appeared at Cannes in 2013, told HT: “If you take an actress who has an image as strong as Vidya, you can’t change her from top to bottom. stockings everyday just for the sake of a change. . If someone looks good, they don’t have to reinvent themselves all the time. India is too obsessed with variety, and I don’t subscribe to this theory.
With a positive attitude towards coming to terms with her strengths and flaws, Vidya appears to be in the best phase of her life. Producing critically acclaimed performances, Vidya today holds a National Award and six Filmfare Awards.
“We are not allowed to comment on anyone’s appearance. This has happened to me several times. When they see me happy, they are confused. As women, when you are successful, it is a way of putting yourself down. And I don’t give that power to anyone, ”Vidya said.
Happy Birthday Vidya Balan!
