Things to do in Cincinnati this week: January 3-9





Monday January 3 RECREATION ENDING SOON: Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, Todd Creech Park, 305 W. Tate St., Lawrenceburg. Protective roof over the rink, fireplace, indoor toilets and distribution of skates. Every day until January 9. $ 8 for ages 13 and over, $ 6 for ages 12 and under. centrevillelawrenceburg.com. LEISURE: Ice rink, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Bumper cars, ice skates, heated tent and amenities. $ 15 bumper cars and skating session, $ 10 skating session only. Operates from November 1 to February. 21.myfontainesquare.com. LEISURE: Skiing, Snowboarding and Snow Tubing, noon-9:30 p.m. daily, Perfect North Slopes, 19074 Perfect Lane, Lawrenceburg. 22 trails, two snow parks, a large beginners area and one of the largest tubing areas in the country. Ski lessons, equipment rental, concessions and chalet. 812-537-3754; perfectnord.com. Tuesday 4 January MUSIC: Live music at lunch, 12:10 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown. January 4: Paul Patterson and Sylvia Mitchell. January 11: Jenny Hu. January 18: Queen City Klezmorim. January 25: Les Faux Français. To free. 513-621-1817; cincinnaticathedral.com. OPENING OF THE THEATER: Lacquer, Aronoff Arts Center, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical phenomenon that inspired the hit movie and live TV event is back on tour. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance on television’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Operates from January 4 to 9. cincinnatiarts.org. Wednesday 5 January MUSIC: The Detroit Cobras,7:30 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. With Stallone N’Roses. woodwardtheater.com. Thursday January 6 CIVIC: Souvenir of January 6, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Town Hall Square, 801 Plum Street, downtown. Non-partisan solemn remembrance of the troubles at the United States Capitol. friday january 7 COMEDY: Jess Hilarante, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. Operates from January 7 to 8. From 21 years old.liberty.funnybone.com. COMEDY: Chad Daniels, Go Bananas, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. Operates from January 7 to 8. gobananacomedy.com. EXHIBITION: O’Reilly Auto Parts Customs Cavalcade, 3 pm-9pm Friday, 10 am-9pm Saturday, 10 am-6pm Sunday, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. Discover hundreds of custom cars, hotrods, motorcycles, trucks and more. The Celebrity Showcase features Danny Koker of Counts Kustoms and Counting Cars, Barry Williams of Brady Bunch and wrestling superstar Bryan Danielson. There’s a pin-up contest, generations of sprint cars, a selection of nostalgic race cars, and a special section honoring hot rods from the 50s and 60s. $ 20, $ 8 for ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under. Discounted tickets at O’Reilly Auto Parts. autorama.com. EXHIBITION: National Fishing Fair, noon-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Sharonville. Shop for handmade items, guides, clothing, accessories and Canadian outfitters. Daily seminars led by professional bass, walleye, crappie, musk, perch, trout, catfish and carp fishermen. Tips and demos from fishing pros in large conference rooms. Operates from January 7 to 9. $ 12 to $ 25, free for children under 17. SPORTS: Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Downtown. Weekend back and teddy bear throwing. cycloneshockey.com. OPENING OF THE THEATER: Intimate clothing, WaltonCreek Theater, 4101 Walton Creek Road, Mariemont. Award-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s beautifully written story of a black dressmaker living in the early 20th century in New York City who longs for belonging and purpose in a world that won’t always move. From January 7 to 23. mariemontplayers.com. Saturday 8 January EXPO: Cincinnati Wedding Show, 11 a.m., Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Township. The freebies include wedding rings and over $ 20,000 in gift cards. Vendor-only discounts and promotions, each couple receives a special $ 200 wedding gift card. Free entry, but registration required. abridalaffair.net. MUSIC: Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy, Andrew J. BradyMusic Center.Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour. With kittens. MUSIC: Inhailer Presents: Physco with Coastal Club, Woodward Theater. With special guest Christian Nicholas Gough. $ 15, $ 12 advance. cincyticket.com. MUSIC: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. William Dawson’s The Negro Folk Symphony is the centerpiece of a program that addresses the universal themes of cultural identity and our shared humanity. James Conlon, winner of the May Festival Music Director, returns with works by three composers that touch on universal themes of cultural identity and our shared humanity. Dawson, a pioneering composer in his time, expresses the experience of black Americans while the works of Beethoven and Bernsteins illustrate the conflicts between cultures brought about by the circumstances.cincinnatisymphony.org. MUSIC: Vocal Art Ensemble: The Song Among Us, 4 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Wilks Studio, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300; vaecinci.com. MUSIC: HillBenders present WhoGrass, 8 p.m., Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. $ 16 to $ 18. fairfieldoh.gov/tickets. LEISURE: Winter hiking, 10 a.m., Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Road, Springfield Township. Take a hike through the winter wonderland and enjoy a bowl of chicken noodle soup at the end. $ 9, free for children under 12 with paying adult. greatparks.org/winter-hike-series. Sunday January 9 MUSIC: An Epiphany Procession, 5 p.m., Christ Church Cathedral, 318 E. Fourth St., Downtown. Writing, prayer, music and pageantry service. Will also be broadcast live. 513-621-1817;cincinnaticathedral.com. Look ahead FESTIVALS: Mittenfest, February 19-20, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $ 25.https://bit.ly/3oYSKAA.

