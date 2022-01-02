Entertainment
RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha
The new year is upon us, and we are totally digging into the lineup that the Hindi film industry has for us in 2022. The year 2021 has given us thunderous box office numbers like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Salman’s Antim Khan and Pushpa of Allu Arjun, and some just won our hearts like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui of Ayushmann Khuranna and 83 by Ranveer Singh.
However, following the postponement of Shahid Kapoor’s jersey, there are fears that the Bollywood timeline will change given the Covid-19 outbreak. Here is a list of movies with confirmed release dates. Mark it for your reference!
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj (January 21)
The star of Akshay Kumar will be released on January 21, 2022. Supported by Yash Raj Films, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi features the actor in the title role of 11th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. The film also marks the on-screen debut of 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar.
The attack on Jean Abraham (January 28)
The first official John Abraham movie Attack teaser has been released and shows the actor in the middle of a fight to save his country. In this case, Abraham must carry out a difficult rescue mission, largely alone.
Gangubai Kathiawadi by Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (February 18)
Watch her rise with might, courage and fearlessness. #GangubaiKathiawadi coming back to 2022 on February 18, in cinemas near you.#SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @ aliaa08 @ prerna982 @jayantilalgada @bhansali_produc@saregamaglobal pic.twitter.com/Z4uOEDJpAT
PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) November 15, 2021
Gangubai Kathiawadi was originally scheduled for release on July 30, but has been pushed back due to production delays. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a biographical crime drama retracing the life of a simple girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad who became the most powerful and respected of Kamathipura ladies in the 1960s. It is touted as being loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi, and Alia Bhatt is playing the lead role.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar by Ranveer Singh (February 25)
Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will arrive in theaters on February 25, 2022. The film also features Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, featured as a family artist, is set in Gujarat and features Singh as a Gujarati man, who becomes an unlikely hero. Divyang Thakkar directed the film, while Yash Raj Films funded it.
Shamshera by Ranbir Kapoor (March 18)
The legend will leave its mark. #RanbirKapoor | #shamshera | # Shamshera18mars2022 | # YRF50 pic.twitter.com/cVmPLcAZwr
Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 28, 2021
Shamshera will be Ranbir Kapoor’s first film in three years since Sanju (2018). Produced by Yash Raj Film, the period actor will arrive on March 18, 2022. Featured as an adrenaline-pumping artist, director Karan Malhotra also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
Bhool Bhulaiya 2 by Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani (March 25)
Actor Kartik Aaryan has several projects in his kitty but the most anticipated is undoubtedly Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Kartik replaces Akshay in the sequel.
Dhaakad by Kangana Ranaut (April 8)
Dhaakad is presented as a spy thriller, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. Kangana will be seen trying out the role of an officer named Agent Agni. The first program of the films has already been shot in Madhya Pradesh. Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles.
KGF 2: release on April 14, 2022
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make his sandalwood debut in KGF Chapter 2. Dutt will play the villainous Adheera. KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the film also stars Srini.
Track 34 by Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn (April 29)
MayDay is now called Runway 34. A thrilling thriller inspired by real events that are close to my heart, in more than one way! # Track34 – Landing on Eid day, April 29, 2022, as promised @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @bomanirani @CarryMinati @ aakanksha_s30 angira_dhar @ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/FSP3hYF0o8
Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 29, 2021
From the posters, it can be seen that Devgn and Rakul Preet are playing the pilots while Big B’s role is unclear. This is Ajays’ third directorial venture. He has already directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. It will be the first time that he will direct a film with Big B. Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked in films like Khakee and Satyagraha.
Previously titled Mayday, this star from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn is also Devgn’s directorial debut.
Laal Singh Chaddha of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor (April 14)
Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha, due out Christmas 2021, has been moved to Valentine’s Day 2022. This director Advait Chandan is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank’s Forrest Gump.
Maidaan by Ajay Devgn (June 3)
Speaking about the film earlier, Devgn told PTI that working on Maidaan has been a very emotional and emotional journey for him. It’s a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma did a great job. Times have changed, the narrative has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, whether it’s a song or the romantic angle, the actor said.
Cirkus by Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh (July 15)
Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus revolves around two pairs of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. Ranveer Singh is trying a dual role for the first time in his career.
Raksha Bandhan by Akshay Kumar (August 11)
Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.
Akshay called Raksha Bandhan a story that touches hearts. He had tweeted: “A story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly, this is the fastest movie I have made of my career. Dedicating this movie, #RakshaBandhan to my sister, Alka and the most special bond in the world, that of a brother and sister. Thanks @aanandlrai, this one is very special.
Prabhas Adipurush (August 11)
Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan will see a box office clash with the highly anticipated Adipurush led by Prabhas, which is inspired by the Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It was directed by Om Raut, who last directed the hit period film Tanhaji (2020).
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra (September 9)
The film, which has been in the works for four years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who is born with special powers. The modern myth drama also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role while Amitabh Bachchan will play Ranbir’s guru. TV star Mouni Roy will try the antagonist while southern star Nagarjuna will also be seen in a central role.
The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan (September 30)
Led by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will star Saif and Hrithik as a cop and a gangster respectively.
Bhediya by Varun Dhawan (November 25)
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya was directed by Amar Kaushik of the famous Stree. In a statement, Amar said, Bhediya is a story filled with awesome imagery. Every member of the cast and crew knew we were creating something very special. It’s not just the revolutionary VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every possible way.
Ganpath by Tiger Shroff (December 23)
Ganpath stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The creators of the film promise that it will be a one-of-a-kind thriller that has never been shown in Indian cinema before. The action sequences were performed by international stuntmen. Directed by Vikas Bahl, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.
