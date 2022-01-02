Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwals’ Husband Gautam Kitchlu Confirms Pregnancy | Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child, he announced on social media. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Gautam shared a photo of Kajal with the caption Heres Watch You 2022. What caught the attention of fans was the emoji of a pregnant woman following the caption.
Fans immediately flooded the comment sections offering congratulatory messages to the couple. The happiest moment of your two lives, wrote one fan. Junior Gautam or Junior Kajal is coming, another joked.
A day earlier, Kajal had posted a photo with Gautam on New Years Eve. She had written, So I close my eyes to the old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Extremely grateful for 2021 Looking forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.
Gautam and Kajal had recently celebrated their first anniversary, where both had shared photos of the two of them. Happy 1st birthday my love. I don’t know how this year went, but it has been the most amazing new chapter of my life. Life is easier when your best friend, 4am friend, training partner and travel partner are ONE. Super excited for what lies ahead, Gautam had written with his message. The couple were married on October 30, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.
Read also : Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate First Anniversary With Soft Messages
Speaking about how she fell in love with Gautam, an interview with Vogue, Kajal had said in 2020, We used to meet each other all the time. Whether it’s a social party or an important business enterprise, the other always shows up. So, in the middle of confinement, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks at best, we saw behind a mask in a grocery store we realized that we wanted to be together.
