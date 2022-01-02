Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez to Miley Cyrus, this is how Hollywood stars wished their fans
Hollywood celebrities took to their social media and wished their fans on New Years Eve, hoping 2022 will start on a better note, while 2021 has ended on a bitter note due to ‘a sharp increase in Covid cases. Let’s take a look at how they wished their fans-
1. The boy next door Actress Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account and wrote a sweet note to her fans and supporters. Beginning the note with an upbeat message, she wrote: “In this New Year, I hope you live stronger”, adding a positive note: “This is your year”.
2. Miley Cyrus threw a New Years Eve party, hosted by Miley and Pete Davidson. The live-action special aired Friday, December 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with a livestream on Peacock. Sharing the same and wishing all her fans the When I look at you singer captioned the post as “Last night was for YOU. Thanks for watching #MileysNewYearsEveParty.” Take a look at his post –
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim took to her Instagram account and shared a pouting selfie. She looked gorgeous in black sportswear and her braided hairstyle completed her overall look. Wishing her fans a New Year, Kim captioned the photo, “Happy New Year! I pray it’s your best year yet! Put your intentions high! Accept only positivity and productivity! Let this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! 2022. ” Take a look at his post:
4. Selena Gomez shared a photo of herself as she wished her fans. Gomez wrote: “Happy New Year. Let’s not forget to take care of each other and start the year off right.
5. Actress Nicole Kidman shared a photo of fireworks and wished her fans a Happy New Year. Take a look at its history-
6. Sarah M Gellar was in a festive and festive mood when the actress shared a selfie wearing a New Year’s hat and wished her fans the New Year. Take a look at its history-
7. Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account and wrote a sweet note to greet her fans on New Years Eve. Khloe wrote-: “Happy 2022! be nice to all of us. »Here take a look-
IMAGE: AP / INSTAGRAM-MILEY CYRUS
