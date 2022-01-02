Entertainment
Vidya Balan’s 43rd birthday; Anushka Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and B-town celebrities wish actor
Featured as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors, Vidya Balan is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. The actress is known for her impressive profile in the film industry and her ability to perform versatile roles in various genres. On his special day, several Bollywood stars including Pratik Gandhi, Anushka Sharma and others expressed their love and wishes for the actor via social media.
Bollywood stars wish Vidya Balan on her birthday
Taking inspiration from her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Vidya Balan and wrote: “Happy Birthday Vidya! I always wish you love and light!” Taapsee Pannu also had kind words to share on the birthday girl as she shared a sweet photo of herself smiling with Vidya. She wrote: “To the woman who makes me her fan not only on screen but also off screen ! She will always be the hero I admire! ”Responding to her post, Vidya thanked her on Instagram.
In addition, 1992 scam Actor Pratik Gandhi, who is set to appear in an untitled romantic comedy with the birthday girl, also took to his Instagram to share an exciting birthday video. The video included some of their most memorable moments together. The duo had recently announced the end of their shooting in Ooty with a happypicture.
He wrote ‘And that’s a wraaaap !!! Wonderful winter time in Ooty brings us to film about Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainments Untitled romantic drama comedy about modern relationships directed by @shirshagt It was such a beautiful and fun ride with @balanvidya ”
Learn more about Vidya Balan
On her birthday, the actor dropped several photos from her recent fashion photoshoot where she wore a black corset and tight pants. With glamorous makeup, Balan completed her look with a sleek ponytail and hoops. The pictures managed to put the actor on the list of trending topics on social media, as many complimented his glamorous new avatar.
Professionally, the actress is known for redefining the roles of actresses in Bollywood with her female-centric films like Kahaani, Shakuntala Devi, and more. Last seen in Sherni, the actor would also star in the film Jalsa.
Image: Instagram / @balanvidya / pratikgandhiofficial / anushkasharma
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/on-vidya-balans-43rd-bday-anushka-sharma-pratik-gandhi-and-b-town-celebs-wish-the-actor-articleshow.html
