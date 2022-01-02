Actors, comedians and president pay tribute to Golden Girls star Betty White





Movie stars, comedians and politicians have paid tribute to Betty White, remembering her as a pioneering actress, cultural icon and the only Saturday Night Live host to receive a standing ovation during of the after-party of the program. A mainstay of American television for more than 60 years, White’s death was announced on Friday, less than three weeks after his 100th birthday. Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside White in the comedy The Proposition in 2009, was among the first to share his memories of the former Golden Girls actor. Loading American TV star Henry Winkler paid tribute to White on Twitter, noting that it was difficult to come to terms with his absence given his longevity. Loading White was a pioneer woman in the American television industry, co-founder of a production company as well as co-creator, producer and star of the 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth. American filmmaker and writer Nancy Meyers, known for her work producing films like The Intern, Father of the Bride, and The Parent Trap, credited White with paving the way for women creators. Loading TV star Marlee Matlin responded to the news of White’s passing by posting a cover image of People magazine, celebrating what would have been White’s 100th birthday later this month. Loading The stars remembered White not only for making them laugh in front of the camera, but behind it as well. Late night TV host and former Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast member Seth Meyers remembered White’s appearance on SNL for his efforts at the show’s afterparty . White also won an Emmy for his work on the show proper. Loading Longtime Conan O’Brien comedian and sidekick Andy Richter remembered the Golden Girl as a low-maintenance figure behind the scenes despite her huge popularity. Loading Jenny Lewis, indie rock musician and child actress, posted a short clip of her appearance on The Golden Girls, highlighting White’s kindness on set, despite the conflict between their on-screen characters. Loading Tributes have poured in even from the most serious side of the American television industry. Journalist and former news anchor Dan Rather paid tribute to the way White has behaved in life. Loading Witness to White’s stature in American culture, White’s passing has also been noted by American political figures. US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both paid tribute to an actress they described as an icon of American entertainment. Loading Loading AP / ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-01/betty-white-actors-comedians-president-reaction/100734296

