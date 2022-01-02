Connect with us

How Kevin Bacon became a Hollywood icon

Originally from Philadelphia, Kevin Bacon began performing in stage production theater at the age of seventeen. After starring in television soap operas, he achieved great success in 1980, which paved the way for the rest of his successful business career. He has amassed a net worth of over $ 100 million. As his career exploded, he went through several trials that caused him to lose control of his finances. Working in movies, TV shows, brands and commercials, he has managed to stabilize his career and create good content for audiences as a seasoned actor.

From starting his career with blockbuster movies and TV shows to losing and winning his finances over the years, Kevin Bacon’s story is a living example of how a second chance can create a difference in life. Let’s take a closer look at the downfall and steady rise of Kevin Bacon.


A commercially successful player

Kevin Bacons ‘career took off in the’ 80s when he landed the role in the hit movie Friday The 13. He starred in theatrical productions and made his Broadway debut in 1982, as stated. Celebrity Net Worth. After appearing in the films Diner and Footloose, he appeared on the critics’ radar as a promising actor. His dedicated research into playing the characters has won him praise from everywhere. Because Bacon feared he would be cataloged after his role in Footloose, he rejected many successive roles.

After a meteoric comeback in the ’90s, Bacon decided to stop being a mainstream man and reinvent his characters. His change led to memorable performances in the JFK, A Few Good Men and Apollo 13 films. He played dark and complex characters over the next several years, earning him praise and applause for every performance.


In 2009, things turned sour when Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick fell victim to the biggest Ponzi scheme led by Wall Street player Bernie Madoff. As mentioned by Memory aidBacon and his wife were among 84,000 victims who fell into the $ 65 billion fraud trap and lost their $ 100 million savings. While Bacon and his family were shocked by the dire financial situation, he looked at the brightest things in life: his family and resumed his job in Hollywood.

Steady Rise From The Ashes in Hollywood

To improve his financial situation, Bacon began working in television commercials and brand promotions. In 2012, he bagged the TV commercial for a UK mobile phone network company. To make his comeback more important, he took on the role of the supervillain in X-Men: First Class, as stated. Things. The film grossed $ 353 million at the box office, and Bacon made a substantial salary playing the only villain in the giant MCU franchise film.


He also began playing supporting roles in romantic comedies such as Crazy, Stupid, Love with a stellar cast of Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, and Ryan Gosling. With a budget of $ 50 million, the film grossed $ 145 million. He ventured into the world of television shows in 2013 on Fox with the three-season crime drama The Follow.

Kevin Bacon landed one of the most exciting offers of his life when he was named Egg spokesperson. In 2015, the US egg industry capitalized on Bacons’ surname and made him the official ambassador. He became the first celebrity to be tasked with selling eggs to the American public. The campaign was not only a way to show off its fun side, but also re-popularized it in the wake of the scandal. His partnership is as strong as ever and he did an ad with his brother in 2020 that included their original music.


Back to mainstream media

While the scandal had become a long lost story that Bacon tried to forget, on a positive note the US Department of Justice approved a $ 504.2 million payout for victims of the Bernie Madoff Ponzi Scheme in 2018. The $ 4 billion of this fund was to be distributed to people affected by disaster, as stated Observer. Bacon and his wife Sedgwick received a small fraction of the money they had invested.

More recently, Kevin Bacon has immersed himself in the world of mainstream media having appeared in several television shows published on online platforms such as Amazon Primes I Love Dick. Along with his regular Hollywood career, Kevin Bacon is also part of the musical duo The Bacon Brothers, where he and his brother Michael have released music over the years. His career in film, music, and commercial advertising has helped him amass a fortune of $ 45 million as he steadily develops it.


From being a leading man of commercial success and reinventing his acting character to falling into the Ponzi trap and learning from his mistakes, Kevin Bacon has once again seen his career grow steadily. While the actor is not currently shooting any movies or TV shows, he is set to go on tour with his brother Michael from April 2022.

