It’s a wrap! A look back at the historic Wilmington film, over $ 300 million a year

WILMINGTON The number was $ 115 million before the start of the year. In May, it is expected to reach $ 217 million. It jumped to $ 331 million in July and $ 409 in August.

Breaking records, the Governor called him, when he visited EUE / Screen Gems studios on a summer day. The grounds of the film studio were bustling, and local officials had gathered in one of the stages to recognize what they had all learned to be true:

2021 would be a banner year for cinema in North Carolina in particular, in Wilmington.

Productions were on track to invest more money than they had ever had in the state in a year. It was certainly the biggest tally since the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant’s inception in 2014.

The Wilmington Regional Film Commission reports a local economic impact of between $ 300 million and $ 325 million, although the final tally will not be known for at least two to three months. About 1,300 cinema workers were employed at the summit.

The film industry continued to benefit from strong demand for new content, resulting from the proliferation of streaming services and consumer trends following closures in early 2020.

North Carolina has also seen production companies return to reap the benefits of the state cinema incentive and after the leftover House Bill 2 expires. Perhaps most notably, Netflix filmed three major projects in Southeast North Carolina this year, although it bypassed the state earlier for its hit Outer Banks while the legislation was still in effect.

Success did not come without threats: Covid-19 still lingered, and film workers nationwide almost went on strike in a fight for better wages and working conditions.

Let’s take a look back.

Projects

Netflix Movie On the way for the ride sparked people’s enthusiasm when the crews set up shop on Pleasure Island. Carolina and Kure Beach served as the backdrop of a charming seaside town necessary for history. Cameras began rolling in April and continued throughout the summer, with teams also heading to Wilmington and Oak Island.

The film is an adaptation of a young adult novel by Sarah Dessen, a popular author based in Chapel Hill. The release date is still known, but when it does, viewers might recognize places like the Nauti Dog Restaurant, Jungle Rapids Family Amusement Park, and the Beach.

Wilmington landed back to back, TV movies in spring and summer, including Line sisters, product by North Carolina-based company Swirl Films. The Lifetime movie premieres February 12 at 8 p.m.

Hallmark made two films: One summer, which was created in September, and Christmas in harmony, which started at the end of October.

Independent detective thriller Dike started rolling in the fall.

Amazon Studios The summer when I became pretty, filmed the first season of the upcoming show based on Jenny Han’s novel earlier this year. It is produced by wiip Studios.

Our kind of people, a production of Twentieth Century Television, launched its first season on FOX in September and will end on Tuesday. The show began pre-production in May and remained in the area until November. At one point, he captured a scene from the art installation Black Lives Do Matter, and the show also highlights other familiar locations, including Station # 2, the Cape Fear Country Club, and the Annex of the Brooklyn Arts Center.

Echoes, a mysterious Netflix thriller about two identical twins who exchange lives until one goes missing, based its production on EUE / Screen Gems Studios until fall winter. Its release date must be announced.

Florida Man, another Netflix series starring Edgar Ramrez, still has an unknown release date, but once released, viewers should closely seek out the La Pointe built set, which features the facades of an Auto Zone and a barn. The team also stopped at many local businesses, such as Unifirst, All Ways Graphics, Copper Penny, Hells Kitchen and Quanto Basta.

A true love, a film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reids’ novel of the same title, filmed primarily in October. This brought Marvel star Simu Liu to the area, and when finished, he gave Wilmington a nod when he hosted Saturday Night Live. The episode included a skit poking fun at the Port City karaoke scene.

A mini-series produced by Spectrum Originals, MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, George and Tammy brought the power of the stars to Cape Fear with Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette alongside Michael Shannon as George Jones. The production will air on Spectrum Originals, Paramount + and Paramount Network. This is one of two projects being filmed at the end of December.

Summer boys is the second project continuing production in the new year. The film stars the controversial and well-known Mel Gibson. Southport is particularly excited to serve as the basis for the film, perhaps the most enthusiastic since Safe Haven was filmed in the city almost 10 years ago. The mayor even proclaimed Mel Gibson Day last month.

Documentary television was also interested in Wilmington

The PBS reality show Start, which profiles entrepreneurs across the United States, has put a magnifying glass on the Southeast in its ninth season. He filmed five episodes on local businesses: End of Days Distillery, Bitty and Beaus Cafe, Genesis Block, Sea Love Sea Salt, and Tru Colors Brewery. 26 minute episodes are available to watch in line.

Mike Rowes new show How America Works chose the Wilmington Police Department as the organization to present the workings of law enforcement in the United States. The episode was filmed primarily at headquarters in July and followed five police officers.

Governor heads to Wilmington to celebrate

Governor Roy Cooper visited Screen Gems in August to celebrate that North Carolina was on track to break their record. The lot was particularly lively that day, with multiple productions in town at the time. Some of the top local officials came out for the announcement and to hear from Screen Gems executive vice president Bill Vassar and the film’s Governing Council Chairman Susi Hamilton.

We are bringing the film industry back to North Carolina, exclaimed the governor. And I want to say thank you to the people who have always believed: the small businesses, the community leaders, who knew how important this industry was, not only in the Wilmington area but across the state.

The IATSE almost hit

Employees of the film crew were set to leave sets this year, going so far as to assemble picket signs and make arrangements to meet on October 18 outside Screen Gems to protest the productions hosted there.

But the strike was called off Saturday evening by leaders of the International Alliance of Theater Workers (IATSE) after the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) agreed to resume negotiations over its contracts for the theater. job.

Previously, negotiations had stalled as IATSE demanded better wages and better working conditions. After the two sides returned to the bargaining table, an agreement was reached that included general increases, meal penalties, mandatory 10-hour breaks between shifts and 54-hour rest periods on weekends. ends.

The terms of the three-year renegotiated agreements encountered some backlash from members who felt the agreements did not go far enough, but were ultimately ratified in a union-wide college-style vote.

City helps launch professional film training program

American Rescue Plan Act funds scattered across the country have given the city of Wilmington the opportunity to allocate seed money to a new film workforce training program.

The Film Partnership of North Carolina was formed as a nonprofit organization to oversee the program and received $ 400,000 from the city to launch the first cohort of 90 people in the New Year. Emphasis will be placed on the registration of women and people of color.

Interns will spend the first few days in a classroom, learning assembly safety precautions and gaining an understanding of the industry. Then they will work on productions for about five weeks. Participants will receive $ 15 per hour as compensation as part of the program.

