Can we move forward: from the trope of the brooding hero whose indifference makes him attractive

In Can we move forward, we revisit old tropes and ask if they still have cultural relevance.

Growing up, I was in love with the character of Arjun Rampal in Dil Ka Rishta. He played Jai Mehta, a wealthy young man with a seemingly limited emotional spectrum. To me, Rampal was Bollywood’s quintessential ‘sullen hero’ – his thinking being a trait I began to associate with male attractiveness as early as fifth grade.

The “brooding hero” trope hardly needs to be introduced. She is a character who is “arrogant, proud, brooding, emotionless on the surface and somewhat hostile to the female protagonist at first. [perhaps] to create [eventual] sexual chemistry ”, as an article on The Artifice describes it pretty well.

I wasn’t the only one admiring brooding men; according to a 2016 study, countless other women have done the same. This is not surprising given the number of male protagonists in Hindi cinemas who played angry and hard-to-read characters, both before and after Rampal. For much of his career, Amitabh Bachchan embodied this trait so often that he became the “angry young man” of Bollywood. In recent times, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor seem to have taken up the torch – with Malhotra acting in movies like Ek Nasty, Brothers, Baar Baar Dekho, and At the bay, among others; and Kapoor portraying the role in films like Aashiqui 2, Fitoor, Kalank, and Poor, among others. Obviously, the trope has endured into the 21st century.

Not only that: this particular category of hero also exists outside of Bollywood – think of Edward Cullen in dusk, Christian Gray in Fifty shades of Grey, Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice, Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl.

But do you know what is common among all? Toxic masculinity – an old friend of male protagonists around the world. Its ubiquity makes one wonder: what motivates the universal appeal behind the “sullen hero”?

For me, the character of Rampal in Dil Ka Rishta was a welcome break from the main Bollywood men of that era. Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor and Uday Chopra played men who didn’t know who they liked in Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Ishq Vishk, and Mother Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai respectively; Shahrukh Khan played characters plagued by jealousy and insecurity in Pussy Pussy and Hum Tumhaare Hain Sanam; The character of Salman Khan was trying to hunt down his love for submission in Tere Naam; and the characters played by Hrithik Roshan (again) emotionally manipulated their love interests to marry their best friends in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Principal Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.

No wonder then that I preferred the character of Rampal. He knew who he wanted to be with, waited for her, didn’t express his love by teasing or harassing her with lewd comments, and didn’t harass her to immediately marry her and consummate their relationship. Her character was not without flaws though – he continued to chase after her after she said “no” more than once and only stopped after letting her know that she was marrying someone special. another (not to mention his insistence on driving while intoxicated also killed two people). But at least he seemed remorseful. Granted, as a grown woman in the post- # MeToo world, I can’t even begin to justify the character – not even to myself. But as a fifth grader – oblivious to sexism and gender power dynamics – he felt like the best of them all to me.

Maybe there was also internalized sexism on my part that made me like “brooding heroes”. We have been conditioned to perceive men which do not express outward emotions – except under the influence of alcohol or in intimate contexts – such as “strong” and “hard”. “Considering how society has historically ignored or dismissed male emotion, it’s no surprise that stoic behavior is now seen as an attractive male ideal. Stoicism exists as a mainstay of traditional masculinity in the United States. sides of competitiveness, dominance and aggression. The ideal man is expected to be rational and indifferent to crises at all times, “Aditi Murti wrote in The Swaddle. These toxic notions of masculinity seem to have played a role in my love for a “hero” who was distant and needed love to “fix” him.

Unfortunately, the problem with this trope is obvious. Worshiping indifference, rudeness and apathy in men negatively affects real-life individuals, whether they are men or women.

“Stories of uncommunicative men who just need to be understood by the right woman can encourage real-life women to tolerate all kinds of emotional abuse and manipulation from male partners, through ‘a misplaced desire to fix them “, Rosalind Moran wrote in 2016. “The truth, however, is that brooding and wrathful men, in reality, rarely hide hearts of gold. If they are repeatedly rude and horrible, they are probably just mean people. Yet the perpetuation of the fantasy of brooding men in stories can impact what women see as acceptable in relationships, ”she continues.

Plus, some of those “brooding heroes” – like Christian Gray and Shahid Kapoor’s eponymous character in Kabir Singh | – are abusive too. The rationalization – and even the romance – of their behavior has the potential to impact the real lives of real people. If I had watched this movie [Fifty Shades of Gray] When I was in an abusive relationship a few years ago I would have said to myself: if you stay with him despite his abuse, he will eventually change. You will be the one who will change him ‘… I was impressionable, vulnerable and in love. I would have fallen for this idea of ​​what romance should be, researcher Emma Marie Smith writing.

Moran and Smith are right. I can only speak for myself, but for years I have idealized emotional unavailability in men, refused to treat their rudeness to me and dismissive attitude towards my goals as abusive behavior, and even condone their outbursts of anger towards me. This sometimes meant that they gave me the “silent treatment, and at other times throwing away my possessions. Why did I stay in such relationships? Well, the “brooding heroes” have normalized such behavior on the part of men.

However, by teaching society to idolize Stoicism, they also harmed men. These toxic ideals of masculinity can only prevent men from seeking or getting help, but are often the cause of mental health issues in them as well. By forcing them to respect unrealistic and unattainable standards, they are at risk for stress and depression. As Murti had written: “[T]he emotional work of portraying a stoic male ideal is a time bomb for physical and mental distress.

Think about it: instead of sulking, the character of Abhay Deol Dev.D expressed his feelings to Paro, his love interest, he would not have gone down the path of possible self-destruction. The reason Shahid Kapoor’s character was brewing in the first half of Jab we met was that he couldn’t find a healthy way to deal with the emotions of seeing his ex-girlfriend marry someone else. And the character of Aditya Roy Kapoor in Aashiqui 2 was struggling with such serious mental health issues that he ended up taking his own life.

We are in 2021. We know that men have emotions, we know that it is important for people, regardless of their gender, not to traffic them, and we also know that men can also have problems with mental health – 70% of callers to India’s national mental health helpline, launched during the pandemic, were men.

So, can we move on from the trope of “bad” male roles whose lack of emotions makes them “attractive”?