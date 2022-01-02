Jacob Bertrand from Cobra Kai age, Instagram, height, roles





Cobra Kai season 4 just released and we already can’t get enough of the characters and the actors who play them. Jacob Bertrand is one of the young actors in Netflix’s highly addictive karate kicking series, want to get to know the actor better? Then you are in luck! Below, we’ve got everything you need to know about actor Hawk, including his age, Instagram, height, and past roles. Jacob Bertrand age While Hawk, in the Cobra-Kai series, is a “very emotional teenager who brings out all his inner rage in the dojo”, in real life, Jacob Bertrand is a cool 21-year-old surfer. The actor was born on March 6, 2000 under the astrological sign of Pisces. Is Jacob Bertrand on Instagram? Sure! The Hawk actor can be found on Instagram under the handle “@thejacobbertrandWhile most of his recent content, on his social media page, has been promoting the Cobra-Kai season 4 Released on December 31, 2021, his previous posts show a relaxed, outgoing young man enjoying the thrill of skating, biking and rock climbing with his friends and family. Give him a follow-up to stay informed of his future projects! Jacob Bertrand height According to his IMDb Profile, the 21-year-old actor is 5’8-1 / 2“ (173.99cm) tall, Celebrities Heights estimated him to be 5ft 8in, although they claimed that other sites believed the actor was 5ft 6in instead. Jacob Bertrand past roles Are you wondering where you may have seen Jacob Bertrand before? Well, that might be hard to pinpoint because, despite being only 21, the actor is already 43 actor credits to his name ! Some of his recent titles include; Good night america (2020), Loan Player One (2018), The exchange (2016). While at the moment he is best known for playing Hawk on Cobra Kai, some may recognize the young actor from Disney’s Kirby Buckets (in which he played from 2014 to 2017). He also voiced Gil in Disney’s educational series for children, Bubble guppies. To see his complete filmography – Click here!

