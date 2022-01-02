Tina Ambani posts family photo with future ‘Bahu’ Krisha Shah on New Year’s Eve





New Year means another year of 12 months and 365 days. New beginnings and a glimmer of hope, happiness and prosperity. And in the midst of it all, the businessman, Anil Ambani’s wife, Tina Ambani shared a beautiful family photo on her IG account to wish her followers a Happy New Year. Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani are in their happiest phase because Jai Anmol Ambani had become engaged to his soul mate, Krisha Shah. On Anmol’s birthday, his friend and actor, Armaan Jain, took inspiration from his IG stories and shared an adorable photo of Anmol with Krisha, displaying their engagement rings. At the top of the photo, Armaan had written: “Congratulations @ KYZAAA12 and Krisha! Love you both!” Also Read: Sunny Deol Shares Unseen Video Of Her Mom Prakash Kaur Playing In The Snow A few hours ago, Tina Ambani took advantage of her IG nickname to share a family photo. In the photo, Tina and Anil’s perfect wali bahu, Krisha Shah can also be seen in a beautiful blue colored lace embroidered dress. Next to the photo, Tina wrote in the caption: “I wish you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy and blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those who are dear to you … of our family to yours. ” Recommended Reading: New Bride Katrina Kaif Shares Insight into Her Workout on Last Day of 2021, Shines Light On December 12, 2021, Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s eldest son Jai Anmol Ambani turned 30 and the adoring mother wrote a heartfelt wish for him. Sharing some happy pictures with Anmol, Tina had written: “You have given new meaning to our lives and shown us the meaning of unconditional love. You light up our lives every day and we love beyond measure! May the coming year be the best yet. , with joys both personal and professional. Happy birthday son, so proud of you. ” Happy New Year to the Ambani clan and the newest family member, Krisha Shah! Don’t Miss: Anushka Sharma Spent Last Night of 2021 in the Best Way, Greeted 2022 with a Bang SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

