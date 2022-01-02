Entertainment
Post Malone – Hollywoods Bleeding lyrics
Lyrics of “Post Malone – Die For Me”
[Intro: Future & Post Malone]
Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah
Yeah you would die for me
I said you would die, I said you would die
But you lied, you lied to me
[Chorus: Post Malone]
You said you would take a bullet, told me you would die for me
I had a really bad feeling that you lied to me
We were down, but you got high with me
When it’s past eleven, it’s another side that I see
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me
[Verse 1: Post Malone]
It was love at first sight, I felt like I was chosen (Oh)
But that blood in your veins, yeah, I know it’s frozen (It’s so cold)
I’m out of patience (No), I’ve waited too long (Yeah)
You hid that shit and I was the last to know, bitch (Ayy, ooh)
I heard you come in, I was lying there awake (awake)
I didn’t know it was you, I pulled the gun out of the vault (Damn)
Remember when you made my ass stop (Wow)
At least when I was in jail I rested (Yeah)
Ooh, I surrender (Ayy), it’s time to forget you (Ayy)
I’m too tired to forgive you (Ayy), it’s too hard on my liver (Ayy)
And you know (Ayy) it’s all over (Ayy) now
All your friends (Ayy), you know (Ayy) they sold you out
[Chorus: Post Malone & Future]
Said you’d take a bullet, told me you’d die for me (Die for me)
I had a really bad feeling that you lied to me (lied to me)
We were low, but you got high with me (High with me)
When it’s past eleven, it’s another side that I see (Side that I see)
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me (Die, die, die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me (Lie, lie, lie)
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me (Die, die, die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah (You lied, yeah)
[Verse 2: Future]
He was a VIP, it was one of my best nights (Yeah)
9 a.m., I walked out of the club, it was daylight (Daylight)
I got a bad girl, I treated her too well (I treated her too well)
I caught you being vulnerable, that’s not what I need, ayy (It’s not what I need)
You just sold your soul, baby, stop crying (Sell your soul)
From your passport it looks like you’re lying (I know you’re cold)
You’re broken by your past, don’t deny it (You know I know)
Your ex called, you were vulnerable, you were flying, nah (Flying)
I wasn’t on the best possible terms, girl, I was trying (I was trying on you)
I did everything to reach out to you (I held out my hand)
You said you never got me in any drama (No drama)
I ran in my karma (I ran)
[Chorus: Future]
I said you would take a bullet, told me you would die for me (that you would die)
I had a really bad feeling that you lied to me (You lied)
We were down, but you got high with me (You were high)
When it’s past eleven, it’s another side that I see (another side)
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me (Said you would die, you said you would die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me (know you lie)
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me (Oh yeah, oh yeah, oh yeah)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me
[Verse 3: Halsey]
Sit down, I’ll spell it, it’s pretty simple
I came, I understood, I should follow my instincts
I don’t play anymore, I went through your phone
And I called your DM girls and brought them all home
And I know it’s been a while since you last heard of me
I became a savage and that’s why they gave me this verse
Turns out it shows because they take part in shows
I sold fifteen million copies of a breaking note
I brought strangers to our beds
And now you’ve lost your right to privacy
Spill all our secrets
When you thought they would probably die with me
I know you love her downstairs
And you don’t have to say that I’m crazy
‘Cause I know nothing’s changed though
[Chorus: Post Malone & Halsey, Halsey]
Said you’d take a bullet, told me you’d die for me
(You would die, you would die, you would die)
I had a really bad feeling that you lied to me
(But you lied, you lied, you lied)
We were down, but you got high with me
(You would die, you would die, you would die)
When it’s past eleven, it’s another side that I see
(But you lied, you lied, you lied)
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me
(You would die, you would die, you would die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me
(But you lied, you lied, you lied)
You said you would die for me, you would die for me, you would die for me
(You would die, you would die, you would die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me
(But you lied, you lied, you lied)
