Entertainment District Continues Aggressive Redesign of East KY Mall | Characteristics
CANNONSBURG, Ky. Within three weeks of taking possession of the former KYOVA Tri-State Mall property along US 60 in Cannonsburg near Ashland in eastern Kentucky, Camp Landing Entertainment District opened a recently renovated cinema.
We wanted to be very aggressive and make a statement with this $ 200,000 movie makeover, said Jason Camp, President and CEO of Camp Landing Entertainment District. We wanted to show that we are doing exactly what we said we were going to do.
The camp and other co-owners, along with the Boyd County Tax Court, are transforming 500,000 square feet of indoor space that once housed a shopping mall into an entertainment complex that will also include a new hotel and convention center. It is located about an hour and a half from Williamson.
Camp uses their athletic experience to create something you usually see in big cities.
I played sports for 17 years, he says. I have worked in Major League Baseball, the NFL, and the NHL. I have also organized tournaments and concerts.
Camp said after retiring from the sports side of his business career, he opened his own restaurant and event business.
I started producing community events in Southwest Florida, he said. I am originally from Miami, Florida, and lived in Naples for 13 years before moving to the Ashland area with my family.
Camp said he received a call to consider opening a facility to feed construction workers for the factory project proposed by Braidy Industries at the EastPark Industrial Center in Ashland.
My wife, kids and I fell in love with the community, he said. We took the step, but the Braidy project never saw the light of day, so we opened our Smokin Js restaurant and started looking for other opportunities.
Camp said he got the idea to build a sports complex about two years ago.
I thought there was really a lack of sports facilities here for the community, and even now it’s hard to have basketball or volleyball space and places our kids can practice and play, he said. Since this was my initial experience, I wanted to do something like I’ve seen in the big cities right here in the Ashland area. I searched for two years to find the right place.
Camp said Boyd County officials continued to talk about the former KYOVA Mall site.
I told them I didn’t want to buy a dead mall, he said. But, one morning I woke up and thought maybe it was a good fit. It is located near Interstate 64 and in a high traffic area and has plenty of space.
Camp Landing Entertainment District is converting a former mall into something families across the region can enjoy, while also drawing many out-of-town visitors to the area, Camp said.
We’re reusing it into something totally different, he said. It will be a real entertainment district with a cinema hall, bars and restaurants, shows and music, a sports complex and other places and activities for family fun.
The newly renovated cinema is open, as well as an art walk showcasing local talent. Additionally, Malibu Jacks recently opened in what was once Elder-Beerman and continues to expand further into the mall with a new bowling alley, interactive kart track, mini golf, style rides. carnival, arcade games, a laser tag, cabaa spaces for parties and more.
People are so excited to have something like this locally, said Mark Ogden, who is part of the expansion team with Malibu Jacks. Malibu Jacks is all about family entertainment and family fun. If you look around you will see kids of all ages having fun with their moms and dads. We have created an environment for families to feel safe and have a good time.
Ogden said a rebound zone is not complete and there will be more fun things to come in the coming weeks.
Bowling will also be completed soon, he said.
Wayne, W.Va.’s Missy Bowen took her husband and two young sons to experience the new Malibu Jacks last Tuesday.
This place is amazing, Bowen said. There really is nothing like it in this region. Went to the one in Lexington, Ky, but this one looks even bigger. We are delighted to have this so close to home.
Camp said that Smokin Js Rib & Brewhouse is a barbecue and ribeye restaurant that will be moving into the restaurant space that was previously Callihans. He hopes it will be open by February.
We have seen such growth at our Boyd County site that it makes sense to move into a much larger space to accommodate that growth, Camp said. We will bring the same great taste that our customers expect, but also adding new flavors. We think it will be a great wedding here at Camp Landing, giving our guests the option to see a pre or post dinner movie and all the other attractions here in the Entertainment District. We couldn’t be happier to have Malibu Jacks as our new neighbor.
Camp said Smokin Js current location will be open daily until moving week.
Additionally, Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar, which has a location in downtown Huntington, has announced that it will be building a second location at Camp Landing in the former RJ Kahunas space. Owners Drew and Megan Hetzer said they were excited about the expansion.
Space is a perfect place for Backyard, said Drew Hetzer. We have a large clientele from this region who come to eat at our Huntington location.
This will bring us closer to them and give us patio space for outdoor dining, said Megan Hetzer.
Drew Hetzer said they will give the space a major overhaul and makeover that he says meets the standards set by his other establishments.
You can expect gourmet wood-fired pizzas to hit tables in early spring, he said.
Visitors to Camp Landing will also notice a newly paved parking lot and other improvements.
Meanwhile, Boyd County is moving forward with plans for a convention center and farmers market. It will be installed in what was previously a large store.
It will be approximately 80,000 square feet. Currently working on finalizing the floor plan for the facility itself. We were going to start work here over the next two weeks to paint, then the offer will be released and construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022, said Eric Chaney, Boyd County Executive Judge, There will be a hotel. on property attached to the convention center and a 120,000 square foot sports complex attached to the rear. So it’s really going to create a whole new environment for Boyd County.
Officials say the Camp Landing Entertainment District not only provides hundreds of jobs, but will also have a big impact on the region’s economy.
Each visitor will impact between $ 100 and $ 200 on Camp Landing, Camp said. This place is going to have a huge economic impact in this region.
Camp added that his team has had ongoing conversations with around 20 potential new tenants over the past month and will make another major announcement soon.
I can’t announce it yet, but I can promise it will be big and exciting, he said.
Camp pointed out that Camp Landing Entertainment District is not a shopping center.
We are not in the mall business, Camp said. We are not in competition with the Ashland Mall or the Huntington Mall. You will never find a Gap here. The only retail businesses you will find here will be some niche businesses or specialty local businesses that are different and fit into our concept of the entertainment district. People come here for a date or to have a good time with the family. We are happy with our first steps here in the first five months and look forward to seeing what happens in the next two years.
For now, Smokin Js and Backyard Pizza are joining Malibu Jacks, The Cinema at Camp Landing, Boyd County Convention Center, Sports Plex, Farmers Market and several other attractions coming to the Camp Landing Entertainment District, Camp added.
For more information on Camp Landing Entertainment District, visit camplanding.com. For more information on visiting Malibu Jack malibujacks.net.
