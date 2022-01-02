Actor Pedro Rebollo dies at 59





Pedro Rebollo, Aragons actor, playwright, director and theater critic, died this Thursday at the age of 59, from cancer. His professional life has mostly developed on stage, but he has also worked in television, with roles in some of the most popular with Spanish audiences, such as There are, Commissioner the The Serrano the Red eagle. I was born in 1962, in Zaragoza and was trained inMunicipal theater school in the same town. Professional actor since 1983, Rebollo has worked with almost all Aragonese companies, such as Teatro del Temple, Tranva Teatro, Teatro de la Ribera, Teatro Arbol or Teatro Imaginario. Currently, he directs theatrical troupes in the Municipal Theater and Dance Workshops of Huesca and was part of the artistic team of the Viridiana Company, directed by Jess Arbus. For the past few months, I’ve been doing theater, representing the adaptation of Yellow rain, the novel by Julio Llamazares published in 1988, with a text adapted and produced by Arbus himself. Among his theatrical works stand out Can by Saramago (Teatro Arbol, 2019), Light luggage. Retirement (Viridiana Productions, 2014), Life is a Dream (Dramatic Center of Aragon), The public (Temple Theater, 2008),The old Man and the Sea (Teatro Arbol, 2007) and Bohemian lights (Temple Theater, 2002). The actor also worked in cinema and in his career he took part in films such as Requiem for a Spanish peasant, by Francesc Betriu,The brideby Paula Ortiz, orPlanet 5000by Carlos Val. Aragon actor Pedro Rebollo has passed away. Since @uniondeactores we want to send our condolences to your family and friends. #DEP pic.twitter.com/Oq4n4dQQrg Actors and Actresses Union (@uniondeacores) December 30, 2021 The news was known on December 30 and the Actors and Actresses Union wanted to remember Pedro Rebollo, sending his condolences to his family and friends on his social networks. Follow the topics that interest you

