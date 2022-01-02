Entertainment
Dear Abby: A new year offers a chance to throw off old habits, if only for a day
DEAR READERS: Welcome to 2022! A new year has arrived and we are leaving the last behind. As always, this New Year brings with it our hopes for a new start.
Today is an opportunity to let go of old destructive habits for healthy new ones, and with that in mind, I will be sharing Dear Abbys’ oft-requested list of New Years Resolutions that were adapted by my late mother, Pauline Phillips, from the original credo of Al. -Anonymous:
Only for today … I will live ON THIS DAY ONLY. I’m not going to ruminate on yesterday or obsess over tomorrow. I won’t set big goals for myself or try to overcome all of my problems at the same time. I know there is something I can do for 24 hours that would overwhelm me if I were to continue my whole life.
Only for today … I will decide to be happy. I will not dwell on the thoughts that depress me. If my mind fills with clouds, I will drive them away and fill it with sunshine.
Only for today … I will accept what is. I will face reality. I will correct the things that I can correct and accept the things that I cannot.
Only for today … I will improve my mind. I’m going to read something that takes effort, thought, and focus. I will not be a mental liar.
Only for today … I will make a conscious effort to be pleasant. I will be kind and courteous to those who cross my path, and I will not speak badly of others. I will improve my appearance, speak quietly, and not interrupt when someone else is speaking. Just for today, I will refrain from improving anyone other than myself.
Only for today … I will do something positive to improve my health. If I am a smoker, I will quit. And I’m going to get up off the couch and take a brisk walk, even if it’s only around the corner.
Only for today … I will muster the courage to do what is right and take responsibility for my own actions.
And now, dear readers, let me share an article sent to me by LJ Bhatia, a reader from New Delhi, India:
DEAR ABBY: This year, no resolutions, just a few guidelines. The holy Vedas say that man has submitted to thousands of self-inflicted servitudes. Wisdom comes to a man who lives according to the true eternal laws of nature.
The prayer of Saint Francis (of which there are several versions) contains a powerful message:
Lord, make me an instrument of your peace;
Where there is hatred, let me sow love;
Where there is insult, forgiveness;
Where there is doubt, faith;
Where there is despair, hope;
Where there is darkness, there is light;
And where there is sadness, joy.
Divine Master,
Grant that I am not seeking so much to be consoled as to console;
To be understood, as to understand;
To be loved, as to love;
Because it is by giving that we receive,
It is by forgiving that we forgive ourselves,
And it is by dying that we are born into eternal life.
And so, dear readers, may 2022 bring health, peace and joy to all of us. LOVE, ABBY
