ITV Celebrity Catchphrase: Colin Salmon’s Friendship with Hollywood Superstar Samuel L Jackson & How Doctors “Saved His Life”
Being a successful player has its advantages, and not all of them are important.
Sometimes when stars walk the red carpet or step onto the set, they enter a tight circle of celebrities who then become friends.
A London actor found himself rubbing shoulders with the acting royalty and now made friends with a few of them.
Bethnal Green’s Colin Salmon ended up on the set of the James Bond movies and it didn’t take long for celebrity friendships to blossom.
Now the Londoner finds himself invited to charity events in Switzerland by none other than the legendary actor – Samuel L Jackson.
But before Colin entered the Hollywood scene, he was the drummer for punk rock band Friction.
The star quickly realized that acting was the route he wanted to take and now the rest is history.
Colin has appeared in Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.
He played the role of Charles Robinson – the Deputy Chief of Staff of MI6.
The 60-year-old acting credits spanned three decades with one of his first performances in Prime Suspect as DS Robert Oswalde in 1992.
From movies to television, Colin has done it all and no acting career is complete without a role in BBC Doctor Who.
The actor played Dr. Moon in 2008 in two episodes – Forest of the Dead and Silence in the Library.
But in addition to showing off his acting skills, Colin also dabbled in dancing.
The father of four took the stage in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing series 10, with professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff.
Eager to take up a challenge, Colin’s work is a reflection of his ambition and never sets limits.
The James Bond films he’s appeared in aren’t his only Hollywood accolades, as the star has also appeared in Resident Evil and Alien vs. Predator.
But in 2020, Colin faced the challenge of fighting for his life when the actor and his family contracted Covid-19 on New Years Eve.
Talk to Hello! Colin said he felt like he was slipping away and he wouldn’t have done it if he hadn’t been to the hospital
He said: I felt like I was slipping away. If I hadn’t been to the hospital, I wouldn’t be here now.
I felt flattened and had a dull headache, although it made my condition worse, I got through it.
I find ways to live with it in a positive way. I don’t want my illness to define me.
After recovering from Covid, Colin participated in a video with other black and Asian celebrities urging others to go get their coronavirus shots.
Speaking to Twitter, the actor advised his followers to watch the moment and take care of themselves.
Colin tweeted: Recorded this last week 9 days after my Covid hospitalization.
I am getting there but it is real and affects us all. #vaccine against covid19.
Take a moment to take care of yourself and please watch this.
Besides helping others, Colin takes care of his wife Fiona, who works as an artist, and their children Ben, Rudi, Sasha and Eden.
