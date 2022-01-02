Who is Max Julien’s wife? Actor Mack, 88, dies on his birthday

A few hours after the death of It’s A Wonderful Life child actress Jeanine Ann Roose at the age of 84 on December 31, actor sculptor and fashion designer Max Julien breathed their last on January 1 2022. He was 88 years old. The actor was best known for playing the role of Goldie in the hit 1973 film The Mack. The sad news of his passing was shared by his public relations team.

According to the official statement, Max Julien’s wife, Arabella Chavers Julien, found his corpse on New Year’s Day. Coincidentally, it was also Julien’s birthday on January 1. The declaration of his disappearance read: Over the decades of Julien’s career, he was known for his daring, honesty and frankness. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and in private. He was considered a rare “man among men”, as reported by TMZ. The sad news of Juliens’ death was first shared by writer and comic producer David F Walker via an Instagram post. Speaking of celebrity deaths, Betty White passed away at 99 of natural causes on December 31, 2021. Chick Vennera, DMX, Jay Black and Jeanette Maus are other public figures who died last year, leaving their loyal fans devastated.

Who is Max Julien’s wife?

Max Julien’s legal name was Maxwell Banks. He was one of the most popular black pop culture icons. The actor has also appeared in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player with appearances on TV shows such as The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones: The Protectors and One on One. Max Julien also rose to fame after writing the screenplay for Warner Brothers blaxploitation classic Cleopatra Jones and then co-producing. The cause of death of the actors has not yet been disclosed. MEAWW will keep you posted.

On a personal level, Max Julien was first in a relationship with actress Vonetta McGee from 1974 to 1977. He then married Arabella Chavers in 1991. The duo are said to have lived together in their home in Los Angeles, in California. Paying tribute to the late actor, comic book writer David F Walker on Instagram said: I met Max in 1996. He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant, hilarious and charismatic … RIP

Max Julien dying on his birthday is a real gamer shit

Pop culture fans took to Twitter to offer condolences to the actor, as many claimed his death turned out to be a bad start to 2022. One user said, 2022 with the f ** kery already !! as another intervened, #RIP to the one and only #MaxJulien. There will never be another. Julien gave us #CleopatraJones. “Can you dig it baby”? One individual claimed, RIP Max Julien, best known for playing in THE MACK but I was always more impressed that he wrote CLEOPATRA JONES.

Whereas, added one user, SMH wowwwww already the first death of 2022, my boy Max Julien aka Goldie from The Mack has passed away at the age of 88 rip Goldie. The next one added, Max Julien dying on his birthday is real gamer shit. RIP Mack. One user tweeted, Damn we can’t start the new year like this …. Yay Area we lost a legend The Mack filmed in Oakland RIP Max Julien !! And, another added, Hearing that @maxjulien has passed away .. wow. The Mack remains one of the classics of black pop, rest in peace sir! Whereas, concluded one fan, Max Julien died on the first day of 2022!?!? This year I’m gonna be on some fucking shit. I hate a ** year.

RIP Max Julien, best known for playing in THE MACK but I was always more impressed that he wrote CLEOPATRA JONES. (@outlawvern) January 2, 2022

Damn we can’t start the new year like this …. Yay Area we lost a legend The Mack filmed in Oakland RIP Max Julien !! pic.twitter.com/AniAQsFWCp Fantastik Record & Filmworks (@FantastikRecord) January 2, 2022

