Entertainment
Who is Max Julien’s wife? Actor Mack, 88, dies on his birthday
A few hours after the death of It’s A Wonderful Life child actress Jeanine Ann Roose at the age of 84 on December 31, actor sculptor and fashion designer Max Julien breathed their last on January 1 2022. He was 88 years old. The actor was best known for playing the role of Goldie in the hit 1973 film The Mack. The sad news of his passing was shared by his public relations team.
According to the official statement, Max Julien’s wife, Arabella Chavers Julien, found his corpse on New Year’s Day. Coincidentally, it was also Julien’s birthday on January 1. The declaration of his disappearance read: Over the decades of Julien’s career, he was known for his daring, honesty and frankness. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and in private. He was considered a rare “man among men”, as reported by TMZ. The sad news of Juliens’ death was first shared by writer and comic producer David F Walker via an Instagram post. Speaking of celebrity deaths, Betty White passed away at 99 of natural causes on December 31, 2021. Chick Vennera, DMX, Jay Black and Jeanette Maus are other public figures who died last year, leaving their loyal fans devastated.
RELATED ARTICLES
How did Betty White die? Celebrities mourn the death of veteran actress ahead of 100th birthday
How did Lil Meri die? Bolobedu singer dies at 22, fans say ‘we loved your music’
Who is Max Julien’s wife?
Max Julien’s legal name was Maxwell Banks. He was one of the most popular black pop culture icons. The actor has also appeared in Def Jam’s How to Be a Player with appearances on TV shows such as The Mod Squad, The Bold Ones: The Protectors and One on One. Max Julien also rose to fame after writing the screenplay for Warner Brothers blaxploitation classic Cleopatra Jones and then co-producing. The cause of death of the actors has not yet been disclosed. MEAWW will keep you posted.
On a personal level, Max Julien was first in a relationship with actress Vonetta McGee from 1974 to 1977. He then married Arabella Chavers in 1991. The duo are said to have lived together in their home in Los Angeles, in California. Paying tribute to the late actor, comic book writer David F Walker on Instagram said: I met Max in 1996. He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant, hilarious and charismatic … RIP
Max Julien dying on his birthday is a real gamer shit
Pop culture fans took to Twitter to offer condolences to the actor, as many claimed his death turned out to be a bad start to 2022. One user said, 2022 with the f ** kery already !! as another intervened, #RIP to the one and only #MaxJulien. There will never be another. Julien gave us #CleopatraJones. “Can you dig it baby”? One individual claimed, RIP Max Julien, best known for playing in THE MACK but I was always more impressed that he wrote CLEOPATRA JONES.
Whereas, added one user, SMH wowwwww already the first death of 2022, my boy Max Julien aka Goldie from The Mack has passed away at the age of 88 rip Goldie. The next one added, Max Julien dying on his birthday is real gamer shit. RIP Mack. One user tweeted, Damn we can’t start the new year like this …. Yay Area we lost a legend The Mack filmed in Oakland RIP Max Julien !! And, another added, Hearing that @maxjulien has passed away .. wow. The Mack remains one of the classics of black pop, rest in peace sir! Whereas, concluded one fan, Max Julien died on the first day of 2022!?!? This year I’m gonna be on some fucking shit. I hate a ** year.
RIP Max Julien, best known for playing in THE MACK but I was always more impressed that he wrote CLEOPATRA JONES.
(@outlawvern) January 2, 2022
Damn we can’t start the new year like this …. Yay Area we lost a legend The Mack filmed in Oakland RIP Max Julien !! pic.twitter.com/AniAQsFWCp
Fantastik Record & Filmworks (@FantastikRecord) January 2, 2022
Disclaimer: This article contains comments made online by individuals and organizations. MEAWW cannot independently confirm them and does not support any complaints or opinions expressed online.
Sources
2/ https://meaww.com/max-julien-actor-death-wife-the-mack-pop-culture-icon-twitter-fan-celebrities-death-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]