Dharmendra reveals Bobby Deol played his younger version in a movie, came to work without his underwear

Dharmendra has revealed that his younger son Bobby Deol is playing the younger version of his character in a movie. Speaking on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 reality show, Dharmendra also said that Bobby showed up on sets with no underwear on, adding that they still managed to finish filming.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra led a task in Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz were invited to participate. They were given a special dress for the task. When Pratik carried him and came for the task, Bharti laughed at him. Then Dharmendra said, “Mujhe ek kissa yaad aa gaya. Simple bachpan ke role ke liye chahiye tha ek ladka to maine Bobby ko mana liya kaise bhi (I remember one incident. We needed a young boy to a photo from my childhood. I kind of convinced Bobby about it). “

“Chota tha, usko bhi aise hi dress pehnai, pattha bagair chaddi ke aa gaya. For wo dress aise aise kar kar ke shot hua, magar ye bhi kamaal lagh rahe hain, bacche hain mother! bought a similar dress, but it came on trays without the underwear), ”he added. Dharmendra did not name the film, but Bobby did try out the role of a young Dharmendra in the 1977 film Dharam Veer.

During his visit, Dharmendra also joked that Salman Khan was bitten by a snake. Salman also recounted the incident and said the snake had bitten him three times.

Dharmendra had previously expressed his desire to see Bobby Deol in a Sholay sequel. He even had an idea for the sequel, wrote author Roshmila Bhattacharya in her book Matinee Men.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and seasoned actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.