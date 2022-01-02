Entertainment
Dharmendra reveals Bobby Deol played his younger version in a movie, came to work without his underwear
Dharmendra has revealed that his younger son Bobby Deol is playing the younger version of his character in a movie. Speaking on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 reality show, Dharmendra also said that Bobby showed up on sets with no underwear on, adding that they still managed to finish filming.
Salman Khan and Dharmendra led a task in Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz were invited to participate. They were given a special dress for the task. When Pratik carried him and came for the task, Bharti laughed at him. Then Dharmendra said, “Mujhe ek kissa yaad aa gaya. Simple bachpan ke role ke liye chahiye tha ek ladka to maine Bobby ko mana liya kaise bhi (I remember one incident. We needed a young boy to a photo from my childhood. I kind of convinced Bobby about it). “
“Chota tha, usko bhi aise hi dress pehnai, pattha bagair chaddi ke aa gaya. For wo dress aise aise kar kar ke shot hua, magar ye bhi kamaal lagh rahe hain, bacche hain mother! bought a similar dress, but it came on trays without the underwear), ”he added. Dharmendra did not name the film, but Bobby did try out the role of a young Dharmendra in the 1977 film Dharam Veer.
During his visit, Dharmendra also joked that Salman Khan was bitten by a snake. Salman also recounted the incident and said the snake had bitten him three times.
Also read: Dharmendra and Salman switch roles, repeat lines from Dabangg, Sholay. look
Dharmendra had previously expressed his desire to see Bobby Deol in a Sholay sequel. He even had an idea for the sequel, wrote author Roshmila Bhattacharya in her book Matinee Men.
Dharmendra will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by Karan Johar. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and seasoned actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/dharmendra-reveals-bobby-deol-played-his-younger-version-in-a-film-came-to-work-without-underwear-101641092411898.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]