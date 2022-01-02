Entertainment
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal give an EXAMPLE as the actress drops it off at the airport – watch video
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal win hearts. Fans seem to like the couple’s “real” quotient. The actress had come to accompany him to the airport as he returned to Indore for the filming of Luka Chuppi 2. Katrina Kaif was wearing a mustard-colored dress. Vicky Kaushal had put on a pair of jeans and a mustard-colored t-shirt. Fans highlighted how they paired up in matching hues. But there was one thing that caught everyone’s attention. Katrina Kaif had her mask even inside the car. Vicky Kaushal also wore her mask correctly. In the video, Katrina Kaif can be seen hugging Vicky Kaushal.
The couple got married on December 9 at Six Senses Resort and Spa at Sawai Madhopur in Sawai Madhopur. The marriage was kept a secret and how. After the wedding, the two flew to the Maldives for a brief honeymoon. Everyone’s gaga over the new Bollywood couple. One fan wrote: “Although in the car the two wear masks when other Bollywood couples living like Covid have never existed.” Another person commented: “Hai mask pehn ke unko attention nhi mil paati isilie woh care free mask nikal ke nautanki karte he … but VICKAT mature hai.”
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated for more than two years before getting married. They first met on Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion. It seems that six months after starting the relationship, Vicky Kaushal realized that she was the perfect woman for him. However, Katrina Kaif needed a little more time to be sure. The intimate wedding brought together Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, Gurdas Mann, Neha Dhupia and a few others. It looks like they will be hosting a reception at a later date.
