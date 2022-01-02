“If it can make a lot of money for tickets, why not a Hindi movie? “





As the world celebrates the New Year with great enthusiasm, the Hindi film industry has been hit hard by the sudden spread of the new variant of COVID OMICRON. While Spider-Man: No Way Home did wonders at the box office, 83 stayed low and Shahid Kapoor’s star jersey was postponed. In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn said he hopes the virus doesn’t get worse and asked if Marvel can make a lot of money for tickets, why not have a Hindi movie? Ajay will be seen in upcoming SS Rajmoulis drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, starring Alia Bhatt. He’s also busy shooting for track 34, which was previously titled May Day. In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn prays that OMICRON does not play a spoilsport and that no one should suffer from it. He said: “Just a few days ago Delhi was put on yellow alert. Other Indian states have indicated new lockdown restrictions. Sources say the Omicron variant could slow year-end and early 2022 plans for most people around the world. Ajay Devgn added: It puts all of us, including the entertainment industry, on a back foot. I just hope and pray things don’t get worse. The health and pockets of peoples must not suffer. Meanwhile, Ajays Tanhaji remained Bollywood’s biggest earner for 2 years, as the period drama was the only big budget movie to come out right before the pandemic shut everything down. During the interview, he was asked if he saw those moments return? Ajay Devgn said Tanhaji has dominated the box office for more than two years. There are also films that have made a lot of money in the midst of the pandemic, so I’m hopeful. I would definitely say another movie will come along and break records. Why not? If a Hollywood movie like Spider-Man can make a ton of money, why can’t a Hindi movie? SS Rajamoulis (director) RRR shows such great potential. Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi has raised around Rs 196 crore amid a pandemic. The actor further talks about what keeps him motivated, exercise, movies, family time are all inspiring. Discipline and dedication become a way of life after a while. There are things that are completely out of our control like the current pandemic. However, we cannot afford to be crooks. We just need to move because neither of us can turn back. Time lost is time wasted. Ajay Devgn is loaded with big budget movies in 2022, with RRR and Runway 34 the actor will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Thank God, Singham 3, as well as his first web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Must read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s relationship confirmed by Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, says it was the reason for the expensive gifts Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

