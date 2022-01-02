The Kabir Khan made, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 released some time ago. With positive reviews and immense hype, the film’s business was expected to get off to a good start. However, the collections of 83 did not quite live up to expectations. Currently the total collections of 83 are pegged at Rs. 71.87 cr. at the end of week 1.

83 Box Office: This Is How 83 Ranveer Singh Star Came It In Multiple Languages

In this special feature, we take a look at the movie’s business while breaking it down based on the revenue generated from its multi-language release. As expected, the Hindi version of the film managed to attract part of the lions’ collections with Rs. 68.1 cr. future. Here is the Telugu dubbed version which brought in Rs. 1.96 cr., Tamil version which collected Rs. 0.82 cr., And the Kannada and Malayalam versions which collected Rs. 0.55 cr. and 0.44 cr. respectively.

While the Hindi version of the film was expected to far outperform the regional dubbed version, it is surprising to note that the Telugu version of the film managed to attract Rs. 1.96 cr. Now, with the carryover of Shahid Kapoor’s star jersey, 83 will continue to do business and are expected to see collections growth over the weekend.

83 Box Office collections in multiple languages ​​at a glance

Not Rs. 68.1 cr.

Telugu Rs. 1.96 cr.

Tamil Rs. 0.82 cr.

Kannada Rs. 0.55 cr.

Malayalam Rs. 0.44 cr.

Total Rs. 71.87 cr.

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection, 83 Movie Reviews