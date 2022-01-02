Entertainment
Indian Cinema Beyond Bollywood Breaks Borders Hand In Hand With Streaming | TENDENCIES
If India is an immeasurable country in its complexity of languages and cultures, the cinema of this country of 1.35 billion inhabitants could not be different, even if the first image that comes to mind is that of the colorful dances of India. Bollywood and their love stories.
It is a diverse production that has more and more international screenings from the streaming services, critics and the industry itself agree on the International Day of Indian Cinema held on the last Thursday. 30, while in 2021 Stories on discriminated Dalits or brilliant untouchables little explored by mainstream Bollywood cinema.
Indian content explosion
Writer Roopa Swaminathan highlighted the rise of Indian cinema on the international stage with her book Bollywood Boom in 2017 and since then, she explains, the situation has changed exponentially thanks to Netflix and Amazon Prime, because streaming has exploded in the United States. last three or four years.
It’s not just that the world’s population has hours of Indian content, from blockbuster Hindi movies to self-produced series, just a click away – subscribe via – in an era of theatrical lockdown and closure due to the coronavirus.
It also influences the fact that some streaming companies have bet in recent years on India, where 1,986 nationally produced feature films received approval from the Indian censorship body in 2017 according to the latest available report, generating a wave of quality content that for now They have escaped the strict rules on the content of the country.
Streaming platforms are not kidding. In Indian cinema, you can get away with certain phrases that Westerners probably find a little silly, but we were born with them, Swaminathan admitted.
What kind of formulas? Film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Efe an example: almost childish romances with the belief that you can have young people who fall in love but without having sex on screen.
Broad spectrum
It is not that the streaming platforms have come to save the day in India, a country which has a cinematographic tradition of more than a century and where hundreds of films are produced each year in different languages like Tamil, Telugu. or Russian. , among others.
As in the rest of the world, the Indian film industry operates in different registers, Gupta noted.
On the one hand, we have the popular cinema of the big stars, in each of these languages. And at the other end of the spectrum, we have films with smaller budgets but high ideals, he explained.
Bollywood, a neologism that merges Hollywood with the city of Bombay, dominates the imagination of much of the world with box office hits such as Dangal (2016), Secret Superstar (2017) or the classic Disco Dancer (1982). ).
But film historian Sundararaj Theodore Baskaran, who like others in the industry eschews the term Bollywood and prefers to talk about cinema in terms of language, noted that Tamil superstar Rajinikath is very popular in Japan.
Committed cinema
Baskaran also highlighted the rise of quality feature films in the later years of Tamil cinema, with Jai Bhim (2021) dethroning classics like The Shawshank Redemption (Perpetual Chain) or The Godfather (The Godfather) on the best list. movies for a while. voted by users of the page specializing in cinema and television IMDb.
It is a film centered on the crackdown on the Dalits or the Untouchables, who are at the lowest rungs of the Hindu caste system, and who have received little attention in mass Hindi language cinema.
Hindi cinema is not culture specific, it does not have a face, so it does not deal with specific socio-political issues, Baskaran said.
The film historian claimed that Jai Bhim was part of a Dalit film movement that flourished in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
Some films like Pariyerum Perumal (2018) have achieved commercial and critical success, marking the arrival of Dalit cinema. These young Dalit directors like Gopi Nainar have directly addressed the issue of castes in their films, he said.
Whatever the style, from vibrant Bollywood sarees to the realism of Tamil or tlugu cinema, to classics like famous Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Indian cinema is more than ever at your fingertips.
