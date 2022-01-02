Cherrie on Top of Trini actor lands Netflix movie Husband of a King | Local features

T&T native actor Michael Cherrie is set to star in the upcoming Shirley biopic.

The film project, which recently started filming, traces the 1972 political campaign of US presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm.

Born into a Barbadian family, Chisholm was the first black MP from the Americas. His groundbreaking campaign was marked by the engagement of young people and his efforts to attract enough delegates to speak at the Democratic Convention.

Oscar winner Regina King will play the revolutionary politician in the upcoming film written and directed by Oscar winner John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Guerrilla, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992).

Cherrie, 50, will play Kings’ husband Conrad O Chisholm in the film produced jointly by Los Angeles film production company Participant and Regina Kings Royal Ties Productions. It will air on Netflix on a date to be announced.

My talent is seen and recognized. This is of great importance because I am starting to work with actors of the highest caliber. Regina King and Terrence Howard and those actors who work with them is a highlight of my career.

The scenario is incredible. The story is amazing. Hope this helps put (U.S. Vice President) Kamala Harris in the White House’s first chair when the time comes, a Cherrie told the Kitcharee via WhatsApp from her Los Angeles base on Thursday.

Cherrie says being chosen for such a high-profile production from a top-tier cast is not only an indication of her rising star in Hollywood, but also a credit to T & T’s local theatrical talent.

The cast of Shirleys also includes Lance Reddick (John Wick 1-4), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Christina Jackson (Swagger), Dorian Missick (For Life), Amirah Vann (Underground), W Earl Brown (Deadwood) , with Andr Holland (Passant) and Terrence Howard (Empire).

It’s a pedigree production, its Netflix, it’s of great importance. Going to America to work on an A-List movie, being with people like John Ridley is a big step. For talent coming from Trinidad, that means possibilities. People in this position see talents from Trinidad. Hopefully they will look to Trinidad to employ more actors and not just actors but maybe directors and writers as well, Cherrie said.

The black brando

Labeled the Black Brando for his performance in the Britains Channel 4 television production of Caryl Phillips, born at Kittitian, The Final Passage in 1996, Cherrie is an award-winning actor at Cacique who has appeared in numerous theatrical and film productions at T&T and The United States.

Credits from the Cherry Theater in the US include: A Streetcar Named Desire (Pablo), Lobby Hero (William), A Raisin in the Sun (Walter Lee Younger) and Arthur Feinsods Table 17 (Winston Todd). His last appearance in the United States was as Marcus Garvey at the Center for Caribbean Studies at Trinity Colleges Marcus and Amy Garvey State Visit in Hartford, Connecticut.

Cherries’ on-screen work includes Home Again for Telefilm Canada, The Mystic Masseur (Man in the Yellow Suit) for Merchant Ivory Films and Maya Coziers Tribeca Film Festival selected She Paradise.

Cherrie acknowledged that it had been a tough 18 months for the theater and film makers back home at T&T. Despite the challenges, creatives must continue to find opportunities for their profession, because you never know who is watching.

It has been a difficult time for the creatives. Lucky for me, I have a professorship at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT); it’s my job at Clark Kent, he joked.

I explored the web, did monologues on Facebook and Instagram, he continued more seriously.

I also explored things like Zoom’s online readings. It’s not the same as a live production or a live performance because you don’t have the audience. But creatives must pivot. We need to look at the technology and how we can monetize the digital space online and pivot to that streaming space and the possible audiences that we can access, not only in the Trinidad and Tobago space, but in global space.

We are not the first; there are other creatives using this space, but we have to see what is unique about us and what we can bring to this artistic dramatic space that no one else can bring, he argued.

Cherries’ agent, Trinidadian Simon Baptiste of Question Mark Entertainment credited clients with the ability to combine hard work with natural talent for unprecedented success in theater and film.

Baptiste said the attendee will focus their impact work related to Shirley on the company’s continued dedication to advancing civic engagement and social justice.

Michael’s work and dedication to his craft says a lot about his craft, but his integrity and character is what sets him apart from the rest, and the main reason we wanted to represent him. Michael is a good soul who wants everyone to be successful, and that prompts us to work harder on his behalf every day, Baptiste said.

Cherrie, meanwhile, laughed as she begged T & T’s 1.4 million movie critics not to be too hard on her next project.

I hope this will be a good reaction and the criticisms will not be too harsh, he laughs.

But seriously, I hope it also inspires the younger generations of actors and stage performers to do creative things that people see and hear. We want to be seen and heard and we want to be heard and seen on a global scale. Hopefully people will improve their game to bring very high quality work that can be seen by a global audience, he concluded.