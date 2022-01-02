Anushka Sharma looks adorable as she welcomes the New Years 2022





Anushka Sharma posted this. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma) New Delhi: The world has entered a new year and with it the internet is teeming with positivity. Part of this is due to the multitude of special New Years messages from our favorite Bollywood stars. And leading the pack with an adorable video is everyone’s favorite Anushka Sharma. The actress-producer is currently in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli. While the cricketer will be busy on the pitch, Anushka Sharma and couple’s daughter Vamika will cheer him on. But in the midst of her busy schedule, Anushka Sharma took the time to wish her Instafam a Happy New Year. In one video, Anushka Sharma is seen turning around and playing with her hair, smiling and making faces for the camera. In the caption, Anushka Sharma wrote, Hello from 2022. Producer-director Karan Johar responded to the post and said, Happy New Year, with a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated New Years Eve in South Africa by cutting a cake and writing a sweet farewell note to 2021. The actress wrote: The year that brought us the greatest happiness that I have known. So, all my gratitude 2021, thank you, in reference to their daughter Vamika, whom they welcomed in January of last year. See the post here: Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma seems to have taken a particular liking to her beautiful hair as she was caught playing with it in a video not too long ago. The actress shared two photos and added a cheeky caption that read: Hair – there – everywhere. And, we might add, Anushka Sharma looks better than ever in the photos. Needless to say, fans and friends of the actress dropped some funny responses in the comments section. In response to the post, Arjun Kapoor said: Baal ki hair has pheri. Actress Nargis Fakhri dropped a heart emoji. On the labor front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. As a producer, her recent web shows, Bulbul and Patal Lok were widely acclaimed. She made her acting debut with Aditya Chopra The Lord does not die for me Jodi.

