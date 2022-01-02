New Year 2022: Suhana Khan in Shanaya Kapoor; The Bollywood Newbies You Should Look Forward To





2021 was the year the world of cinema underwent unprecedented change. While some films have found their way back to PVRs and theaters, OTT content has continued to shine. Still, the two platforms had one thing in common: giving new faces the chance to show off their talent. One of the most talked about debuts in the last year was with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan in Tadap. Well, get ready because this year too is filled with many beginnings. Here are some of the debuts we are most excited about in 2022. Suhana khan Although Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter has yet to make her Bollywood debut, she still manages to stay in the spotlight with her gorgeous photos and remains very active on her social media. The child star is set to make her acting debut in the Netflix version of the popular American comic book series of the same name, “The Archies.” Agastya Nanda Along with Suhana, Agastya Nanda would also be one of the protagonists of the Hindi remake of “The Archies”. Being a child of the Nanda-Bachchan clan, we are all too excited to see this child star on the big screen. Khushi kapoor Looks like “The Archies” will be filled with a bunch of star kids. Even Khushi Kapoor, director Boney Kapoor and the daughter of late actress Sridevi and sister of aspiring actress Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly in the star cast of “The Archies.” Shanaya Kapoor This year, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Although the production team hasn’t said much about their first film, it has been reported that the star started filming in July 2021. Bear interest Renowned YouTuber Carry Minati will make his Bollywood debut in Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn with Runway 34. The film is slated to hit theaters on April 29, 2022. Manushi Chhillar Manushi Chhilar made history when she won the coveted Miss World title in 2017. Now the former Miss World is set to star alongside veteran actor Akshay Kumar in her first Bollywood stint, Prithviraj from Yash Raj Films. The teaser has already been released and the film will hit the big screen on January 21, 2022. Rashmika mandanna An important name in the Telugu and Kannada cinematic space, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. She will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the film, which is set to hit theaters on May 13, 2022. Palak tiwari Palak Tiwari, who is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is already making headlines with her first music video, Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu. Palak is set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter where she will star alongside Vivek Oberoi.

